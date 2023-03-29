BAR-W vs ROM-W Live Score Dream11 Prediction Barcelona Women vs Roma Femminile Womens Champions League

Many fans are eagerly waiting to watch the next match of the Womens Champions League. The league is known for introducing some of the best matches in this league. In this league, the teams of the league have played several matches and showed their talent to the rival teams. According to the sources, team Barcelona Women (BAR-W) and team Roma Femminile Women (ROM-W) will face off against each other on the football ground. Both teams have already played several matches before and now, they are coming back to play one more match tonight.

Through this article, we will share some important details of the match such as time, date, venue, league, and other important details of the league. Well, both teams have cleared their path to reach the draw of the league where several teams are ready to face another qualified team. Today’s match will be tough for the teams as all the best teams have been reached in this list. The tickets of the match will be available on the official website of the league as fans can visit the official website and purchase the tickets online.

BAR-W vs ROM-W Match Details

Team Names:- Barcelona Women (BAR-W) vs Roma Femminile Women (ROM-W)

League:- Womens Champions League

Venue:- Camo Nou

Date:- Wednesday, 29th March 2023

Time:- 10:15 PM (IST) – 04:45 PM (GMT)

BAR-W vs ROM-W Squad Player

Barcelona Women (BAR-W):- Sandra Panos, Mapi Leon, Fridolina Rolfo, Asisat Oshoala, Mariona Caldentey, Geyse Ferreira, Claudia Pina, Marta Torrejon, Alba Cano, Vicky Lopez, Martina Fernandez, Jana Fernandez, Maria Perez, Meritxell Munoz, Caroline Graham Hansen, Salma Paralluelo, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Irene Paredes, Lucy Bronze, Aitana Bonmati, Patri Guijarro, Keira Walsh, Meritxell Font, Nuria Rabano, Alexia Putellas, Emma Ramirez, Catalina Coll, Gemma Font, Laia Codina, Ingrid Engen, and Bruna Vilamala.

Roma Femminile Women (ROM-W):- Sophie Haug, Emanuela Testa, Alva Selerud, Beatrice Bruni, Vicky Losada, Norma Cinotti, Anastasia Ferrara, Annamaria Serturini, Andressa Alves, Manuela Giugliano, Giada Greggi, Valentina Giacinti, Maria Petrara, Elin Landstrom, Lucia Di Guglielmo, Nina Kajzba, Carola Zannini, Emma Lind, Stephanie Ohrstrom, Liliana Merolla, Mina Bergersen, Emilie Haavi, Beata Kollmats, Benedetta Glionna, Claudia Ciccotti, Zara Kramzar, Camelia Ceasar, Elena Linari, Elisa Bartoli, Moeka Minami, and Carina Wenninger.

BAR-W vs ROM-W Lineups Player

Barcelona Women (BAR-W):- Sandra Panos, Mapi Leon, Fridolina Rolfo, Irene Paredes, Lucy Bronze, Aitana Bonmati, Patri Guijarro, Keira Walsh, Asisat Oshoala, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Salma Paralluelo.

Roma Femminile Women (ROM-W):- Camelia Ceasar, Elena Linari, Elisa Bartoli, Moeka Minami, Carina Wenninger, Annamaria Serturini, Andressa Alves, Manuela Giugliano, Giada Greggi, Valentina Giacinti, and Emilie Haavi.

BAR-W vs ROM-W Match Prediction

Both teams have played several matches in this league and they will play their next match. Here are 6 more teams who will play further in this league to reach the final match. As we can see that team BAR-W has won all their last five matches. Another side, team ROM-W just won 3 matches out of last five matches. As per the experts, team BAR-W has better chances to win this match tonight.