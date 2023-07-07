Bareilly SDM Jyoti Maurya Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit Link Explained!

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. currently, the center of attention for the people of India is Bareilly SDM Jyoti Maurya and Alok Kumar Maurya’s legal battle. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Recently, the UP officer was suspended from her post amid corruption charges and cheating allegations. Jyoti Maurya is a provincial officer in Bareilly, UP. Since this case caught the attention of the people on the internet, it has been making headlines and causing a stir on social media. Due to the limelight of Bareilly SDM Jyoti Maurya’s case, 12 women who were preparing for civil services have been called back by their husbands. An old video of Bareilly SDM Jyoti Maurya also has surfaced on the internet, which is taking over the internet by storm and leaving people angry at her remarks.

Bareilly SDM Jyoti Maurya Video Goes Viral

Bareilly SDM Jyoti Maurya can be heard yelling at her husband Alok Kumar Maurya, Your parents are sweepers, good for nothing. Mine is a Zamindar family “The government officer is using filthy language and abusing her husband for his parents who work as sweepers, however, her husband remains calm. Multiple videos have been posted by Alok Kumar Maurya. The story of Alok Kumar Maurya is garnering sympathy from the people and netizens have started comparing his life story to Heera Thakur from Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavanshi. Reports have claimed that Alok who is a resident of Prayagraj, worked at the Panchayat Raj Department.

Alok married Jyoti in 2010. He decided to help his wife in pursuing her dream. He took a loan for his wife's studies so that she study at a coaching center. After she became SDM everything was running fine until 2020 when Alok suspected his wife's affair with an officer.