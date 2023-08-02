Bareilly: Teen Girl Forced to Drink Sanitiser For Resisting Molestation Bid, Dies in Uttar Pradesh

A very horrifying incident was seen in Uttar Pradesh’s district Bareilly. A minor girl lost her life after being forced to drink sanitizer by a group of men. This incident happened when the girl was protecting herself from the men. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. Many people are searching for this many and want to know the complete information regarding the viral news. Everyone wants strict action against the accused. This news is circulating all around the internet and creating a huge controversy. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

In a heartbreaking incident that has shocked the nation, a 16-year-old girl lost her life after being forced to consume sanitizer by a group of men. The alleged motive behind this horrific act was the girl’s resistance to their molestation attempts. The incident took place on Tuesday, sending shockwaves throughout the community. According to the police, the victim’s family members and relatives took to the streets to protest the brutal crime. In an act of protest, they kept the girl’s body on the road, causing traffic disruption for over two hours.

Adding to the tragedy, when the victim’s brother attempted to intervene and seek justice for his sister, he too was savagely beaten by the accused. To add insult to injury, the perpetrators even recorded a video of the incident, further highlighting the brutality and audacity of their actions. Further, this incident happened on July 27, 2023. The girl was an 11th-standard student. She was returning from her school when the accused stopped her. The accused name is Udesh Rathor. He is 21 years old. There are almost three boys. Stay connected to know more.

Moreover, this incident exposes a disturbing reality – the vulnerability faced by young girls and women in our society. Moreover, the accused is from the Math Lakshmipur area. He se*ually assaulted the girl. The accused forced the girl to drink sanitizer. They also recorded the entire scene and shared the various social media platform. The girl’s condition was very bad. She was admitted to a private hospital. The private hospital doctors transfer the girl to the district hospital but after so many efforts the girl could not survive. She was declared dead. In conclusion, the tragic death of the 16-year-old girl after being forced to consume sanitizer is a distressing reminder of the urgent need for our society to address gender-based violence.