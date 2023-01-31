Barrett Strong Cause of Death? Motown’s First Hitmaker, Passed Away at 81, Obituary

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous American singer Barrett Strong has reportedly passed away. He was a pivotal figure in the history of Motown Records. He is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Sunday at 81. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms many people are very shocked by his sudden death. Now many people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Barrett Strong was a very well know American singer and songwriter. He was the first artist to record a hit for Motown, although he was very popular for his work as a songwriter. He sang the label’s first major hit, Money in 1959 and went on to co-write classic songs like Papa Was a Rollin’s Stone, I Heard It Through the Grapevine and War. In the mid-1960s, Strong became a Motown writer and lyricist, teaming with producer Norman Whitfield. He was a very amazing person who earned a respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Barrett Strong Cause of Death?

Barrett Strong Cause of Death?

Legendary Motown singer Barrett Strong took his last breath on 29 January 2023, Sunday. His demise news has been confirmed by Motown Museum on early Sunday afternoon on Twitter. There is no information about his cause of death at this time.

Strong was born in Mississippi, United States on 5 February 1941. He grew up in Detroit, where he sang and played piano with his four sisters in The Strong Sisters, a gospel group.