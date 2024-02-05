Bartow: Vigil Held to Remember Sierra Hernandez and Edil Rodriguez

Today, we will talk about Sierra Hernandez’s case who went missing and later found dead. Her name has been making headlines on the news for the last few days and gathering the attention of people and netizens. One more person, 33-year-old Edil Rodriguez also went missing and was murdered brutally. This news is running in the internet trends and many are hitting the search engines to get more details. Our sources have fetched all the details and official statements related to this case. Let’s know all the details surrounding this case and we will try to cover every single piece of information in this article.

Reportedly, Sierra was a 20-year-old girl and 33-year-old Edil Rodriguez disappeared on 14 January 2024 from a park in Bartow, Winter Haven, Florida. However, the details related to Edil’s death are limited and not openly shared. Let us talk about Sierra, who went missing on 14 January and was later found dead on 19 January. She was discovered in a mysterious situation and the authorities believe she was murdered. After her missing, her family informed the deputies and they immediately conducted a search investigation to find her. Several details are left to be shared, so scroll down and keep reading…

Vigil Held to Remember Sierra Hernandez and Edil Rodriguez

The authorities were on the way to find her as soon as possible and arrested 44-year-old Daphne Fernandez on 15 January 2024 and charged him with kidnapping, attempted murder, and abuse of a dead body in connection with Sierra’s disappearance. Her family faced many problems and struggled to find her but unfortunately, she was discovered dead at Fernandez’s home. Further, the authorities also found a burnt pile with presumed human remains, emphasizing the tragic circumstances surrounding her missing. The deputies stated that she was tied up and tortured before her death. Scroll down this page and read on…

Fernandez was initially charged with attempted felony murder and after Sierra's dead body was found, he was charged with upgraded charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. One more suspected murderer, Enrique Martinez was arrested on 23 January in connection with another murder case of Edil Rodriguez. It is stated that both, Edil and Sierra were murdered by the suspected killer, 26-year-old Enrique Martinez. In addition to this case, a memorial has been held in her honor at Mary Holland Park, with over 100 friends and family members coming together to reflect on her impact on her loved ones. The investigation is ongoing.