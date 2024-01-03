CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Basdeo Panday Cause of Death? Former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Basdeo Panday Passed Away

We are going to share this news with our great hearts that Basdeo Pandey is no more. Yes, you heard right he passed away at the age of 90 years and the news of his unfortunate death is making headlines on the internet sites. He was a charismatic leader and mostly known for serving as the fifth Prime Minister of the country. His death is a great loss for the community and the nations of Trinidad and Tobago mourns the loss. Let us know what happened to him, the cause of his death and we will also talk about himself in this article.

Basdeo Panday Cause of Death

His death news was officially announced and it is presently running in the trends. Fred Parker also shared a heartfelt message for his demise and confirmed his death. It is reported that he took his last breath on Sunday 1 January 2024 and he was 90 years old at the time of his death. If we talk about his death cause then it remains unknown. It is not disclosed yet and there is no details have been shared by anyone of his family or loved ones. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more about Basdeo.

Basdeo Panday Cause of Death?

Furthermore, Basdeo was born on 25 May 1933 and his life was dedicated to public service, achieving many achievements during his illustrious career. He was known as a lawyer, politician, trade unionist, economist, actor, and civil servant who will be missed by the community and loved ones. He made history as the first person of Indian origin and the first Hindu to hold the post of Prime Minister in Trinidad and Tobago who served the country. His career spanned many decades and he made important contributions to the Trinidad and Tobago community. It is also said that his death marks the end of an era in Trinbangonian politics. Keep reading…

Basdeo served as the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, it is a twin-island country in the West Indies located in the southern Caribbean. He was mostly known as the first person of Indian descent to hold that position. He passed away on 1 January 2024 and he was 90 years old at the time of his demise. His death marks the end of an era in Trinbagonian politics. The excat cause of his death is not revealed. However, some sources claim that he died due to his long old age. We will update you soon. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.

