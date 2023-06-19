Bass Highway Crash: Tasmanian Man, Killed in Three-Car Crash in Latrobe Footage

In this article, we are going to talk bout the recent car accident in which a Tasmanian man passed away and this news is running in the trends of the news channels. He died at the age of 19 years in this crash and this crash incident happened between three cars. It is shared that this crash incident was so terrible and the crash news is currently running at the top of the internet sites or social media pages. Let’s discuss this crash detail of this crash incident and also talk more related to the person who passed away in this incident.

Our sources fetch a lot of information about this crash incident. It is shared that the dead person was 19 years old at the time of his death. There is a young man and another teenager were also seriously injured in this crash incident. This crash incident took place at about 7:30 pm on Sunday on a major highway in Tasmania. In this accident, three vehicles, each with a single occupant, collided on Bass Hwy in Latrobe. This accident news is spreading like wildfire on internet sites. Swipe up this article and continue to know more about this tragic accident.

Bass Highway Crash

As per the sources, a 19-year-old man died in this three-car crash. After this incident, the 19-year-old man was immediately rushed to the hospital but he passed away a short time later of admitting to the hospital. The other injured people were identified as a Launceston man aged in his 20s who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and another 17-year-old in a serious but stable condition. There is an investigation that has begun after this crash incident and still many queries are not solved about this incident. There is no personal information is coming out about the injured and dead people in this incident.

This incident news is gathering a lot of attention among the netizens and many social media users are sharing their reactions to this incident. Many are sharing their condolence for the 19 years old man who died in this incident. The exact reason behind the cause of this crash incident is not clear and there is not much information has been shared by the authorities. Police are questing the witness and searching for the dashcam footage of the nearby area of the incident scene.