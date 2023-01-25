BAY vs KOL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Bayern Munich vs FC Koln Bundesliga

Bundesliga is back with another match of the league and fans are excited for the wonderful battle of two amazing football teams. It will be interesting to watch the amazing teams on the field. As per the scheduled time and date, team Bayern Munich (BAY) and team FC Koln (KOL) are going to face each other on the football ground. Both teams have played lots of matches before and tonight, they are going to face each other once again. Many fans are waiting to know the best players of today’s match. Keep reading to know more details here.

Through this article, we are going to share some essential details of the match such as time, date, venue, league, and lineup players. Along with this, some of the players are not going to be a part of today’s match and those names are Hernandez L, Mane S, Mazraouli N, Neuer M, Sarr B, Anderson S, Dietz F, Killian L, Lemperle T, Limnios D, Pedersen K, Skhiri E, and Uth M. With them, few players are still questionable for the upcoming match like Upamecano D and Hubers T.

BAY vs KOL Match Details

Team Names:- Bayern Munich (BAY) vs FC Koln (KOL)

League:- Bundesliga

Venue:- Allianz Arena (Munich)

Date:- Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Time:- 01:00 AM IST – 07:30 PM (GMT)

BAY vs KOL Squad Player

Bayern Munich (BAY):- Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Arijon Ibrahimovic, Jakob Mayer, Lucas Copado, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sadio Mane, Lucas Hernandez, Yann Sommer, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Bouna Sarr, Matthijs de Ligt, Kingsley Coman, Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Josip Stanisic, Marcel Sabitzer, Ryan Gravenberch, Sven Ulreich, Noussair Mazraoui, Daley Blind, Thomas Muller, Mathys Tel, David Herold, Johannes Schenk, and Paul Wanner.

FC Koln (KOL):- Marvin Schwabe, Benno Schmitz, Eric Martel, Linton Maina, Denis Huseinbasic, Steffen Tigges, Davie Selke, Julian Roloff, Dejan Ljubicic, Florian Dietz, Sebastian Andersson, Mark Uth, Kingsley Schindler, Julian Chabot, Mathias Olesen, Timo Horn, Matthias Kobbing, Dimitrios Limnios, Tim Lemperle, Timo Hubers, Kristian Pedersen, Nikola Soldo, Florian Kainz, Sargis Adamyan, Rijad Smajic, Georg Strauch, Jan Thielmann, Joshua Schwirten, Jonas Hector, Luca Kilian, Ellyes Skhiri, Justin Diehl, Maximilian Schmid, and Ondrej Duda.

BAY vs KOL Lineups Player

Bayern Munich (BAY):- Yann Sommer, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Sadio Mane, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies, Dayot Upamecano, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sane.

FC Koln (KOL):- Ondrej Duda, Eric Martel, Linton Maina, Denis Huseinbasic, Benno Schmitz, Timo Hubers, Kristian Pedersen, Steffen Tigges, Marvin Schwabe, Nikola Soldo, and Florian Kainz

BAY vs KOL Match Prediction

Well, the match is going to play between two opposite teams because of their positions in the statement. As we can see that team BAY is at the 1st spot with 10 victories and just 1 lost out of 16 matches. Along with this, team KOL is at the 11th spot with 16 matches where they won 5 matches and lost 6 matches. As per the expert’s advice, team BAY has better chance to win this match tonight.