BAY vs MUN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Bayern Munich vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League

14 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello, sports lovers we are back again with great news for those who like to watch and play football matches. It is coming out that the UEFA Champions League is going to play thier next match and it is set to take place between two teams: Bayern Munich (BAY) and Manchester United (MUN). This match is set to begin at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday 21 September 2023 at Allianz Arena. This stadium is popular for the football club FC Bayern Munich. Lots of people are waiting for this match and are curious to know more, so we made an article and shared all the available details.

BAY vs MUN Live Score

This upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of both teams and the fans of both teams are waiting to enjoy this match. Bayern and Manchester United, both played well in thier previous matches and now going to play in this League. Both teams have a large number of fans around the world and they are supporting favorite players. In both teams, strong and active players who will give thier best until the end of this match which makes this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy it.

BAY vs MUN (Bayern Munich vs Manchester United) Match Details

Match: Bayern Munich vs Manchester United (BAY vs MUN)
Tournament: UEFA Champions League
Date: Thursday, 21st September 2023
Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)
BAY vs MUN Venue: Allianz Arena

BAY vs MUN (Bayern Munich vs Manchester United) Starting 11s

Bayern Munich (BAY) Possible Starting 11 1.Sven Ulreich, 2. Alphonso Davies, 3. Dayot Upamecano, 4. Kim Min-Jae, 5. Konrad Laimer, 6. Leon Goretzka, 7. Joshua Kimmich, 8. Leroy Sane, 9. Serge Gnabry, 10. Thomas Muller, 11. Harry Kane

Manchester United (MUN) Possible Starting 11 1.Andre Onana, 2. Diogo Dalot, 3. Victor Lindelof, 4. Lisandro Martinez, 5. Sergio Reguilon, 6. Bruno Fernandes, 7. Scott McTominay, 8. Christian Eriksen, 9. Casemiro, 10. Marcus Rashford, 11. Rasmus Hojlund

This match is fixed to live broadcast on Fancode and some verified sites. There is no chance of rain on the match and the weather is also candid and will be enjoyed by the fans. Lots of people are expressing thier love to enjoy this match and all the players are fine. No one is suffering from any injury before this match and they will give thier best until the end. Presently, it is hard to predict which team will get victory in this upcoming football match but it will be fully enjoyed by the viewers. Keep following dekhnews.com to read articles on the latest news.

