BAY Vs WAH Live Score Dream11 Fantasy Football Prediction UAE Pro League Bani Yas vs Al Wahda

A very famous UAE Pro League is all set for the upcoming match. This match is going to be played between Bani Yas vs Al Wahda.

The UAE Pro League match between Bani Yas vs Al Wahda will be played on Monday at Baniyas Stadium. The weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

League: UAE Pro League

Team: Bani Yas (BAY) vs Al Wahda (WAH)

Day: Monday

Date: 23 January 2023

Time: 21:30

Venue: Baniyas Stadium

Bani Yas (BAY) Possible Playing 11: 1. O. Nguette,2. R. Elias,3. S. Al-Noubi,4. N. Giménez,5.F. Awana,6. G. Álvarez Suárez,7. J. V, 8. S. Ivković,9. K. Al-Hashemi, 10.F. Al-Dhanhani,11. H. Al-Moharrami,

Al Wahda (WAH) Possible Playing 11:1. M. Al Shamsi, 2.A. Al Karbi,3. L. Pimenta,4. F. Juma, 5. R. Canedo, 6.A. Silva, Allan, 7. T. Alzaabi, 8. A. Hamad, 9. Pizzi, 10. J. P. 11.Pereira dos Santos.

Match prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and outstanding players. They are ready for tough competition with each other. This match is going to be played between Bani Yas vs Al Wahda on 23 January 2023 at 21:30 at Baniyas Stadium. The BAY team won 3 matches, draw 1 match and lost 1 match and the WAH team won 0 matches and lost 2 matches and draw 3 matches. The BAY team has more chances to win the match against WAH.