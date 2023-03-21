BAY-W vs ARS-W Live Score Dream11 Prediction Today’s Match Bayern Munich Women vs Arsenal Women

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you. A very renowned and outstanding women’s Champions League is all set for the upcoming football match. This match is going to be played between Bayern Munich Women and Arsenal Women. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. Both teams’ players are very talented and amazing. Now fans are searching about the match and as they are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the BAY-W vs ARS-W match and we will share it with you in this article.

Women’s Champions League is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Now fans have been waiting for the match and now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for this match. And this match will be very interesting and entertaining. The Womens Champions League match between Bayern Munich Women vs Arsenal Women will be played at Allianz Arena. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details including team, time, date, venue, lineup and other details.

Match Details

Team: Bayern Munich Women (BAY-W) vs Arsenal Women (ARS-W)

League: Women’s Champions League

Date: 21st March 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 11:15 PM (IST) – 05:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich Women (BAY-W) Possible Playing 11: 1. Maria Luisa-Grohs, 2. Carolin Simon, 3. Saki Kumagai, 4. Glodis Perla Viggosdottir, 5. Tainara de Souza, 6. Lina Magull, 7. Sarah Zadrazil, 8. Sydney Lohmann, 9. Georgia Stanway, 10. Lea Schuller, 11. Klara Buhl

Arsenal Women (ARS-W) Possible Playing 11: 1. Manuela Zinsberg, 2. Laura Wienroither, 3. Charlotte Wubben-Moy, 4. Noelle Maritz, 5. Rafaelle Souza, 6. Katie McCabe, 7. Leah Williamson, 8. Kim Little, 9. Lia Walti, 10. Frida Maanum, 11. Caitlin Foord