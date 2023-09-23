Bayani Fernando Cause Of Death? Ex-Marikina lawmaker Bayani Fernando Dies

Bayani Fernando, a leader, a businessman, and a skilled mechanical engineer, was killed in a roof-fall accident in the city of Quirino, Quezon on 22 September 2023. Bayani Fernando fell from a rooftop and was pronounced dead on the scene. Bayani Fernando is well-known to many people in the country. He has a long history of public service. Bayani Fernando served as the congressman for the 1st district in Marikina, Quezon City, from 2016 to 2022. He did a lot of good for the people of the area. He was also the mayor of the city from 1992 to 2001. He transformed Marikina from a small town into a shining example of how a city can be built in the Philippines.
Bayani Fernando is well-versed in politics in his hometown because his dad, Gil Fernando, was the third mayor. He got his first taste of national politics when he ran for Vice President in the 2010 election, showing that he cares about the issues that affect a lot of people. Aside from being a political figure, Bayani is also well-known for starting and running BF Corporation for over two decades. His fans are still reeling from the accident-related cause of his passing. There are a lot of stories out there about Bayani’s time in politics, interviews, and even a private tour of his home.
Bayani Fernando Cause Of Death?
Bayani Fernando’s family and friends expressed their sorrow over his passing, which was the result of an unfortunate accident. Many Philippines recognize Bayani as a prominent leader and engineer, having held a variety of government positions, including the Marikina Mayor and the head of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority. This is in stark contrast to the death of Dr. Fabian Cadiz, a former Vice Mayor and candidate for Congress, who succumbed to a heart attack. However, there is no evidence linking Cadiz’s death to Bayani Fernando’s. Bayani is a highly respected figure in the Philippine political landscape, renowned for his dedication to public duty and good health.
As of the latest reports, there are no reports of his illness, which means that he can continue playing an important and active role in society. Fernando has a long history in politics, having served as the Mayor of Marikina. He then gave the job to his wife Marides Carlos, showing their commitment to public service. The couple has a daughter, Tala Fernando, who is married to Jan Paul L. Ang. They are very proud of their daughter. John Paul L. Ang is the eldest son of businessman Ramon Ang. Bayani Fernando is well-known for his political activities. He is a member of the Philippine Independent Church. This shows that Bayani has many hobbies and is actively involved in his community.
