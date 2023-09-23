Bayani Fernando Cause Of Death? Ex-Marikina lawmaker Bayani Fernando Dies

As of the latest reports, there are no reports of his illness, which means that he can continue playing an important and active role in society. Fernando has a long history in politics, having served as the Mayor of Marikina. He then gave the job to his wife Marides Carlos, showing their commitment to public service. The couple has a daughter, Tala Fernando, who is married to Jan Paul L. Ang. They are very proud of their daughter. John Paul L. Ang is the eldest son of businessman Ramon Ang. Bayani Fernando is well-known for his political activities. He is a member of the Philippine Independent Church. This shows that Bayani has many hobbies and is actively involved in his community.