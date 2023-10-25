Bazpur: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Meets With Road Accident, CCTV Video

Good Day Readers, Today a disheartening news has come stating a Breaking News: Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat, Involved in a Road Accident in Bazpur. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat, and three companions were injured in a road accident close to Bazpur as they were on their way from Haldwani to Kashipur.

The vehicle veered out of control and collided with a highway divider, resulting in significant damage. Rawat was en route from Haldwani to Kashipur on Tuesday when, at approximately midnight, his vehicle collided with a divider in the Bazpur region of Udham Singh Nagar. Harish Rawat, the former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, incurred minor injuries when the vehicle he was in struck a divider in the Bazpur region of Udham Singh Nagar district late on Tuesday, according to a police official. He was swiftly taken to the nearest government hospital and subsequently transferred to a private hospital in Kashipur. After a period of treatment, Rawat was discharged from the hospital. We promptly responded to the incident and admitted him to the government hospital in Bazpur.

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat Meets With Road Accident

Subsequently, after he reported chest pain, we transferred him to a private hospital in Kashipur,” stated Bazpur Circle Officer (CO) Bhupendra Singh Bhandari. Rawat was en route to Kashipur from Haldwani on Tuesday around midnight when his vehicle collided with a divider. Nearby individuals rushed to the scene and alerted the police. Upon their arrival, the police swiftly transported Rawat to the nearest government hospital. Later, he was relocated to a private hospital in Kashipur.

Following a medical evaluation, he was discharged from the hospital on the same night, as confirmed by the CO. Harish Rawat provided an update on the incident through X (formerly Twitter), stating, “While traveling from Haldwani to Kashipur, my vehicle had an accident, colliding with a divider in Bazpur. I experienced some discomfort in my body and underwent medical checks. The doctors assured me that everything is in order and discharged me. A few of my friends have shared news about the incident, and I understand that some people may be concerned. Please rest assured, there is no need for worry. I am well, and my associates are also in good health.”