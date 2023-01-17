Grootlaagte Ward Councilor and BDP Member Ezekiel Tjiporeka Kajuu Dies At 51:- It is saddened to learn about the sudden passing of the beloved politician and councilor Ezekiel Tjiporela Kajuu of Ghanzi district who sadly passed away at the age of 51. It is hard to accept that he has gone from this world too soon. The entire Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is mourning the passing of their beloved councilor or politician. He was serving as a councilor for the party for a long time. Since the news of the politician was confirmed, many party members and his known ones are taking social media handles to pay him tributes and deep sorrow to his family who is going through a difficult time.

Who Was Ezekiel Tjiporeka Kajuu?

According to the sources, Ezekiel Tjiporela Kajuu was the councilor for the Groolaagte ward. Along with this, he took his last breath on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Kavis Kario, BDP Secretary General said they have learnt with shock the untimely passing of Kajuu. When the demise of Kajuu’s was confirmed, it was a shocking incident for his entire family as Kajuu was 51 years old at the time of his unfortunate death. Well, the officials didn’t disclose the cause of his death but our sources are trying to know more details. Keep reading this article to get more updates here.

Kavis Kario said,” His passing is a heavy blow to the Party owing to his character and calibre as a humble member of the party and servant of his constituents whom they had entrusted with representation for 27 years to date. He was introduced to politics at a young age. At the same time, a driver and was almost instantly nominated by the BDP at the age of 25 years to contest a bye-election for the Grootlaagte Council Ward after the death of then Councilor, Uatuva Mokgatlanyane which he ultimately won and had since successfully defended it in subsequent primary and national elections from 1999 to 2019″.

He also added that the politician joined the BDP Youth Wing and rose through its ranks to become a member of the National Youth Committee (NYEC) in 2000 under the leadership of the late Gomolemo Motswaledi as Chairman. Along with this, he also told that during Kajuu’s tenure as a councilor, he served on various committees of the council. He will be always remembered as a great politician. He was not just a politician but also a great father, husband and son. Remember him in your thoughts. #RIP Ezekiel Tjiporeka Kajuu