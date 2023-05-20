Beau Wilson Health Update: New Mexico Gunman Died in Hail of Police Gunfire

There is a piece of news is coming out that Beau Wilson having some health issues and some videos are also circulating on social media platforms. This video shows a police shootout with New Mexico teen gunman Beau and this video is now crossing a large number of views on the internet sites. Lots of people are searching for this video and are curious to know more about this shooting video. This news creates a buzz among the netizens and attracts the interest of many people. Let us know the complete information about this video and also talk about some more information related to this shooting incident in this article.

According to the reports, Beau shot three women and begged police to execute him. He killed three women in his hometown located in New Mexico. In a video, he is seen begging police to execute him for his crime. It is shared that he started firing indiscriminately at vehicles that were passing through the area and killed three women. The died victims were identified as Gwendolyn Schofield who was 97 years old, her daughter named Melody Ivie who was 73 years old, and Shirley Voita who was 79 years old at the time of their deaths. Scroll down and continue your reading to know more about the viral video.

Beau Wilson Health Update

There is video footage shared by the police that featured him and shows that he begged the police to execute him. The running time of this viral video is around 1 minute 18 seconds and this video is continuously circulating on various social media pages. This video was shared by the police on Thursday 18 May 2023. In this viral video, we can clearly hear the sound of rapid-fire shots and this was captured on a Farmington resident’s Ring camera Monday. It is also heard that he can clearly be heard calling for punishment.

Currently, not much information has been shared about the suspect's personal life but our sources are searching for more detail about him and this incident. This video and the news about this shooting are gathering a lot of attention and popularity on the internet sites and many social media users are expressing thier reaction to this shooting. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been cleared and shared about this shooting incident. The cases of crimes are increasing day by day and the government needs to take some strict actions against these crimes.