Beckham County Highway Crash: Six Dead, including One Juvenile, CCTV Video

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating a fatal car collision in Beckham County results in six fatalities, including one juvenile, according to the OHP. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is looking into a fatal car crash that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3:06 pm, at the crossroads of Route 66 N and OK 34 in Beckham County. OHP reports indicate that a 2015 Toyota Sienna, steered by 43-year-old Jose Paxtor from Los Angeles, CA, had seven passengers along with the driver. OHP reported that six passengers, including one juvenile, were declared deceased at the scene.

The sole surviving passenger, also a juvenile, was airlifted to OU Medical Center by Air Evac and is in critical condition with injuries to the arm, head, internal and external trunk, and leg. The driver, Paxtors, was transported to Elk City EMS and later to Great Plains Regional Hospital for arm injuries. He has since been discharged. Authorities stated that another vehicle, occupied by a single individual, was part of the incident. Fortunately, the lone occupant in that vehicle did not sustain any injuries. Currently, OHP is actively investigating the crash. Vehicle accidents are an inherent aspect of everyday life. In the year 2020 alone, the United States witnessed a staggering total of 35,766 fatal road accidents. Additionally, 1,593,390 incidents led to injuries, while 3,621,681 resulted in property damage.



This translates to a comprehensive count of 5,250,837 collisions within a single year. These statistics underscore the pervasive occurrence of car accidents on American roads. This overview delves into various aspects, including primary causes of crashes, the demographics most susceptible to accidents, and states where such incidents are most prevalent. DUI statistics are alarming, with 35% of all fatal motor vehicle accidents attributed to impaired driving, resulting in 13,695 fatalities caused by intoxicated drivers.

Certain patterns emerge regarding the timing of impaired driving incidents. Notably, only 23% of crashes involving drivers with a BAC of .01 or higher occurred during the daytime, while the majority, 67%, occurred at night. Specific locations also exhibit a higher likelihood of impaired driving accidents. Montana holds the distinction of having the highest DUI-related fatalities in the U.S., with an astonishing 51% of fatal accidents in the state attributed to intoxicated driving.