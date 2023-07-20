Becky Ann Vreeland: Oklahoma Grandmother Accused of Killing 3-year-old Granddaughter

Recently the news has come on the internet that a 62-year-old Oklahoma grandmother charged with savagely asserting the life of her three-year-old granddaughter last year, seemed in court this week after a judge ruled that the state’s case against her can proceed. Recently the news has come on the internet and went viral on social media platforms. This news left many questions in people’s minds and they are very curious to know about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Cleveland County Special Judge Scott F Brockman said, there was sufficient proof for the matter against Becky Ann Vreeland 0to be bound over for trial. OCPD (Oklahoma City Police Department) provided a press release where they said that OCPD officers reacted to a ” trouble untitled call” at around 2:22 pm on June 21 last year at a house located in the 600 block of SW151 Street. The emergency answerer learned about the dead child at the home upon reaching the location. Then officers discovered the body of the little baby in a residential trash container at the home. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Becky Ann Vreeland

According to the report, the three years baby has been identified as Riley Nolan. Oklahoma City Police Department said, “The child had apparent signs of trauma to her body”. Vreeland Killed her own granddaughter Riley Lyn Nolan last year and left the child’s body to decompose inside a bin in her yard for many days. She has been facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of defilement of a corpse. Researchers stated young Riley was under the care of her grandmother at the time of the incident. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The granny was moved to the department office by the police where she was asked and eventually booked into the Cleveland County Jail on suspicion of murder. Vreeland has kept her innocence since her arrest, alleging that Riley fell from a ladder in the backyard. On 18 July 2023, Tuesday, harrowing new details of the crime scene were revealed in witness testimony. As far as we know, Riley’s grandfather found the girl’s decomposing body in the bin three days after her death. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.