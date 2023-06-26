BEL vs BAN Live Score Deam11 Prediction Lineup Belgrano vs Banfield Argentinian League

Hello football lovers, Argentinian League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Belgrano (BEL) and Banfield (BAN). This upcoming football match will begin play at 04:30 am on Tuesday 27 June 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Estadio Julio César Villagra Stadium. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

This upcoming match is the third head-to-head match of this tournament and the previous matches of both teams were most liked by the fans or audience at the stadium. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams. Belgrano faced three losses, one draw, or one win in the last five matches of this tournament. On the other hand, Banfield faced four losses or one victory in the last five matches of this tournament. Both teams have strong players and they will give their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this upcoming match.

BEL vs BAN (Belgrano vs Banfield) Match Details

Match: Belgrano and Banfield

Tournament: Argentinian League

Date: Tuesday, 27th June 2023

Time:04:30 am

Venue: Estadio Julio César Villagra

BEL vs BAN (Belgrano vs Banfield) Starting 11

Belgrano (BEL) Possible Starting 11 1.Nahuel Losada, 2. Nicolas Meriano, 3. Diego Novaretti, 4. Juan Barinaga, 5. Alejandro Rebola, 6. Santiago Longo, 7. Bruno Zapelli, 8. Ulises Sanchez, 9. Guillermo Pereira, 10. Pablo Vegetti, 11. Ivan Ezequiel Ortigoza

Banfield (BAN) Possible Starting 11 1.Facundo Cambeses, 2. Emanuel Coronel, 3. Alejandro Maciel, 4. Emanuel Olivera, 5. Emanuel Insua, 6. Matias Romero, 7. Nicolas Bertolo, 8. Eric Remedi, 9. Brahian Aleman, 10. Horacio Tijanovich, 11. Andres Chavez

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This football match will be broadcast live on Fancode where the fans and people can enjoy this upcoming match. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers.