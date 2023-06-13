BEL vs JUS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Defensa y Justicia vs Belgrano Argentinian League

There is a piece of news coming forward that the Argentinian League is going to play thier next football match and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Defensa y Justicia (JUS) and another team Belgrano (BEL). This upcoming football match will begin play at 02:30 am pm on Wednesday 14 June 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Norberto “Tito” Tomaghello. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world who are so much excited to explore this match and curious to know about this football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Both teams played well in thier previous matches in this tournament. Defensa y Justicia had played a total of 18 matches in which they faced 8 wins, 6 draws, or 4 losses and are currently ranked in the 8th position of the points table of this tournament. On the other side, Belgrano had played 19 matches in which they faced 9 wins, 4 draws, or 6 losses and this team is currently ranked in the 7th position in the points table of this tournament. Both teams gave much similar gameplays in their previous matches and it makes the upcoming match a banging match, so watch and enjoy this football match.

BEL vs JUS (Defensa y Justicia and Belgrano) Match Details

Match: Defensa y Justicia and Belgrano

Tournament: Argentinian League

Date: Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Time: 02:30 am

Venue: Norberto “Tito” Tomaghello

JUS vs BEL (Defensa y Justicia vs Belgrano) Starting 11

Defensa y Justicia (JUS) Possible Starting 11 1. Ezequiel Unsain, 2. Nazareno Colombo, 3. Tomas Cardona, 4. Nicolas Tripichio, 5. Agustin Sant Anna, 6. Kevin Gutierrez, 7. Julian Lopez, 8. Gabriel Alanis, 9. Gaston Togni, 10. Santiago Solari, 11. Nicolas Emanuel Fernandez