BEL vs SWE Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Belgium vs Sweden Euro Qualifiers League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Euro Qualifiers League. This match is fixed to be played between Belgium (BEL) and Sweden (SWE). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday 17 October 2023. This match is going to take place at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world and many are waiting to watch this upcoming match. Lots of questions are arriving related to this match such as points table, scores, both teams, players, and more. Let’s continue this article to know more.

As per the points table, Belgium had played a total of six matches in this tournament and faced five wins or one draw. This team gave thier best and ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Sweden has played a total of five matches in which they faced two wins, or three losses and currently ranked on the 3rd place of the points table. If we talk about the prediction than Belgium has more chances to win this upcoming football match but nothing can be exactly said too early, so watch and enjoy it.

BEL vs SWE (Belgium vs Sweden) Match Details

Match: Belgium vs Sweden (BEL vs SWE)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League

Date: Tuesday, 17th October 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: King Baudouin Stadium

BEL vs SWE (Belgium vs Sweden) Starting 11

Belgium (BEL) Possible Starting 11 1.Matz Sels, 2. Timothy Castagne, 3. Jan Vertonghen, 4. Arthur Theate, 5. Wout Faes, 6. Yannick Carrasco, 7. Youri Tielemans, 8. Amadou Onana, 9. Orel Mangala, 10. Romelu Lukaku, 11. Johan Bakayoko

Sweden (SWE) Possible Starting 11 1.Robin Olsen, 2. Linus Wahlqvist, 3. Victor Lindelof, 4. Ludwig Augustinsson, 5. Emil Holm, 6. Jesper Karlsson, 7. Samuel Gustafsson, 8. Dejan Kulusevski, 9. Emil Forsberg, 10. Viktor Claesson, 11. Robin Quaison

Lots of fans are excited to watch or enjoy this football match and support thier favorite team and players. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone will give thier best in this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. It is determined that this match will be most liked and fully enjoyed by the fans or viewers.