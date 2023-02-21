Bela Bose Death Reason? Veteran Actress and Classical Dancer Bela Bose Passed Away

One of the talented and well-known Indian dancers, Bela Bose who was an active actress in Hindi films during the 1960s and 70s, sadly passed away at the age of 80. Yes, the Yesteryear actress and danseuse took her last breath on Monday, February 20, 2023. Since the news of the Indian actress was confirmed on the Internet, her fans and loved ones are paying tribute to her and giving their deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time. Her dance moves left a fond and indelible impression among Hindi movies.

The actress was known for her role in Devar, Cha Cha Cha, CID 909, Shikar and Jai Santoshi Maa, and many more. Her son Abhijeet Sengupta told,” She was admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai about 25 days ago owing to hyponatremia and other medical complications. She passed away following a heart attack today in the afternoon”. A tweet reads,” RIP Actress and classical dancer #BelaBose passed away on February 20. She was 79. Bose worked in the Indian film industry for more than three decades between 1950-80. @ChitrapatP extends it’s condolences to her family & loved one. May her soul rest in peace“.

Bela Bose Death Reason?

Born as Bela Bose on January 1, 1943 in Calcutta, Bengal Presidency British India at that time. Her father was a cloth merchant and her mother was a housewife. Following the bank crash, the family relocated to Bombay city in 1951. She began her career as a schoolgirl as a group dancer in films to help support her family after her father’s passing in a road accident.

After completing her schooling, she worked on more films. Her big break came when she asked to do a dance number with Raj Kapoor in Main Nashe Mein Hoon which was released in 1959. She got her leading role in Sautela Bhai released in 1962 opposite to Guru Dutt at the age of 21. She also appeared in Bengali plays. During her career, she appeared in more than 150 films.

Along with this, she also played the role of Helen’s sister in Hawa Mahal (1962). But later, the actress lost some roles because of her refusal to wear a swimming costume during shooting. Ek Phool Char Kaante, Chhote Nawab, Opera House, Professor, Sautela Bhai, Bandini, Ziddi, Chitralekha, Mama Ji, Hum Sab Ustad Hain, Poonam Ki Raat, Boxer, and many more are some of the hit movies of the actress.