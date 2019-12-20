Belgium become FIFA Team of 2019 :- Belgium’s National Football Team has been crowned with the FIFA’s Team of the Year for the second consecutive time after retaining top spot ahead of world champions France. The world football’s governing body said on Thursday that Belgium’s National Football Team topped the FIFA World Ranking in 2019.

Belgium become FIFA Team of 2019

FIFA said on its website, “Belgium are the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking’s ‘Team of the Year’ for the second successive time after a record-breaking year for the global ladder.”

Belgium, who finished third in the World Cup in Russia last year, won all 10 of their competitive matches in 2019. Nicknamed “Les Diables Rouges,” or the Red Devils, Belgium had 1,765 points to lead the standings.

The Belgians were followed by France, last year’s World Cup winners, with 1,733 points. South American football powerhouse Brazil, with 1,712 points, rounded out the top three followed by England and Uruguay. Turkey and Serbia were tied at 29 with 1,494 points in the World Ranking for December.

Qatar, who will host the 2022 World Cup, were the biggest movers in a year in which they won the AFC Asian Cup, moving 38 places to sit 55th after gaining 138 points.

Algeria (35th) were close behind moving up 32 spots while Japan (28th) climbed 22 places this year.

Below is the FIFA men’s world rankings list for December (Top 10):

Ranking Team Points 1. Belgium 1,765 2. France 1,733 3. Brazil 1,712 4. England 1,661 5. Uruguay 1,645 6. Croatia 1,642 7. Portugal 1,639 8. Spain 1,636 9. Argentina 1,623 10. Colombia 1,622

The next FIFA World Ranking will be announced on Feb 20, 2020.