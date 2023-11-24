Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Face Lawsuit Alleging Harassment of New York

Currently, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are facing a serious lawsuit allegation of harassment of a New York lawyer. The recent lawsuit allegation against Ben Affleck and Matt Damon created a huge controversy. People are coming on the internet and searching for Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s recent viral news. As per the sources, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon face a lawsuit alleging harassment of a New York attorney during 2001 ‘Project Greenlight’. Recently, this news has gone viral on the web and getting a lot of attention from the viewers. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Project Greenlight began in 2001, in which Ben Affleck and Matt Damon played a key role. A New York lawyer who loves to keep her personal private filed the case against Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. As we know Ben Affleck is a very well-known and popular American actor and filmmaker. He worked in many movies and projects. The actor is currently 51 years old. Matt Damon is also an actor, film producer, and screenwriter. The American actor Matt Damon is currently 53 years old. Read more in the next section.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Face Lawsuit Alleging Harassment

As per the lawsuit, the American actor Ben Affleck and Matt Damon took advantage of her identity for their personal benefit. She further said that they misused her devices for their personal details. The lawsuit was filed by the New York lawyer on November 23, in New York Supreme Court. The lawsuit claims that she was unaware of that when she became part of their simulation. The New York lawyer whose identity is unknown filed a separate lawsuit in November 2022. The news of the American actors has gone viral and circulated over the internet. Scroll down the page.

As we earlier mentioned, A New York lawyer filed a lawsuit against Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, accusing them of stalking and harassing her by using details from her personal life in their work and bugging her home. Further, as per the lawsuit, the American actor asked the New York lawyer if they could use her home for a project. The incident happened in 2015. The lawsuit was filed by the lawyer in 2022 but it was quashed in 2023. There is not much information has been shared for the same. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.