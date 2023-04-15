Ben Dudley Cause of Death? Hockey Coach of Bristol University Passed Away

It is very painful to announce that a very famous coach Ben Dudley has passed away recently. He was a former hockey player and hockey coach who is no more among his close ones. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as his passing news circulated on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. it is very painful news for the sports community as they lost their beloved person. Now many people are very curious to know about Ben Dudley and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Ben Dudley was a very talented and respected hockey coach at Bristol University and he was also a former hockey player who played for England’s Under-18 team. He was a very great person who was known for his skills and kind nature. His passion for the game was obvious and he enjoyed it a lot. He was a good friend, a great coach, a father and a husband. He was a very successful person. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Ben Dudley Cause of Death?

A former hockey player for England’s Under-18 team Ben Dudley is no more among his close ones and he passed away at the age of 31. His demise news has been confirmed by University of Bath Hockey Development Manager Ian Cordwell on Twitter. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, the coach passed away after a brave fight against cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Ben was a resident of Gloucestershire. He was given a centre diagnosis on July 12. His first son Ruben was born the day after that. He was a beloved father, husband, son, and friend and his close ones will always miss him. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are saddened by his death as no one thought that he will leave the world at a young age. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.