Sports

BEN vs BRG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Benfica vs Braga Portuguese Cup League Highlights

2 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

This article is for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches because the next match of the Portuguese Cup League is going to take place. It is set to be played between the teams Benfica (BEN) and the opponent team Braga (BRG). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play against each other and it will be played at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. It will begin to play at 02:15 am on Thursday 11 January 2024. Both teams have a massive number of fans around the world who are expressing their excitement for this match. Let’s continue your reading to get further details related to this match.

BEN vs BRG Live Score

Both teams are one of the best teams and the previous performances of both teams were so amazing. If we talk about the previous gameplay performances of both teams then it is presently not available. The news is that this league has started recently and both the teams are going to play their first head-to-head match in this league. Both the teams have strong and active players who will give their best till the end of this match which will make this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

BEN vs BRG (Benfica vs Braga) Match Details

Match: Benfica vs Braga (BEN vs BRG)
Tournament: Portuguese Cup League
Date: Thursday, 11th January 2024
Time: 02:15 AM (IST) – 08:45 PM (GMT)
Venue: Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

BEN vs BRG (Benfica vs Braga) Starting 11

Benfica (BEN) Possible Starting 11 1.Anatoliy Trubin, 2. Felipe Rodrigues, 3. Tomas Araujo, 4. Antonio Silva, 5. Fredrik Aursnes, 6. Joao Mario, 7. Joao Neves, 8. Tiago Gouveia, 9. Orkun Kokcu, 10. Rafa Silva, 11. Arthur Cabral

Braga (BRG) Possible Starting 11 1.Matheus Lima Magalhaes, 2. Cristian Borja, 3. Paulo Oliveira, 4. Victor Gomez, 5. Jose Fonte, 6. Ricardo Horta, 7. Al Musrati, 8. Alvaro Djalo, 9. Rodrigo Zalazar, 10. Simon Banza, 11. Bruma

This match will be telecast live and will be available to watch on FanCode. Let’s talk about the team’s victory prediction and it is quite difficult to tell as per the points table as at the moment no details are revealed about the past gameplay performance of both the teams. There is no possibility of rain on the match day and the weather is also clear on the match day, due to which this match has become more interesting. Fans are cheering for their favorite teams and waiting for the team’s performance. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.

