BEN vs BRG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Benfica vs Braga Portuguese Cup League Highlights

This article is for sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches because the next match of the Portuguese Cup League is going to take place. It is set to be played between the teams Benfica (BEN) and the opponent team Braga (BRG). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play against each other and it will be played at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica. It will begin to play at 02:15 am on Thursday 11 January 2024. Both teams have a massive number of fans around the world who are expressing their excitement for this match. Let’s continue your reading to get further details related to this match.

Both teams are one of the best teams and the previous performances of both teams were so amazing. If we talk about the previous gameplay performances of both teams then it is presently not available. The news is that this league has started recently and both the teams are going to play their first head-to-head match in this league. Both the teams have strong and active players who will give their best till the end of this match which will make this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

BEN vs BRG (Benfica vs Braga) Match Details

Match: Benfica vs Braga (BEN vs BRG)

Tournament: Portuguese Cup League

Date: Thursday, 11th January 2024

Time: 02:15 AM (IST) – 08:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica

BEN vs BRG (Benfica vs Braga) Starting 11

Benfica (BEN) Possible Starting 11 1.Anatoliy Trubin, 2. Felipe Rodrigues, 3. Tomas Araujo, 4. Antonio Silva, 5. Fredrik Aursnes, 6. Joao Mario, 7. Joao Neves, 8. Tiago Gouveia, 9. Orkun Kokcu, 10. Rafa Silva, 11. Arthur Cabral