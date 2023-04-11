BEN vs INT Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Benfica vs Internazionale UEFA Champions League

All the lovers of football matches, here we are sharing exciting news with you that a very famous UEFA Champions League is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Benfica vs Internazionale. Both teams are very strong and they are ready to show their best moves on the playground as they don’t want to lose any chance to win the match. Now all the fans are very excited about the match as they know that it will be very interesting and entertaining. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

UEFA Champions League is back with its two amazing teams. Currently, fans have been waiting for the match so now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few weeks left before the match. The UEFA Champions League match between Benfica vs Internazionale will be played at Estádio da Luz (old). If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. All the fans are very curious to know about the match including the team, time, date, venue, and day. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: UEFA Champions League

Team: Benfica (BEN) vs Internazionale (INT)

Date: 12th April 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio da Luz (old)

Benfica (BEN) Possible Playing 11: 1.Odysseas Vlachodimos, 2. Alejandro Grimaldo, 3. Nicolas Otamendi, 4. Alexander Bah, 5. Antonio Silva, 6. Chiquinho, 7. Rafa Silva, 8. Florentino Luis, 9. Joao Mario, 10. Fredrik Aursnes, 11. Goncalo Ramos

Internazionale (INT) Possible Playing 11: 1.Andre Onana, 2. Stefan De Vrij, 3. Matteo Darmian, 4. Francesco Acerbi, 5. Nicolo Barella, 6. Denzel Dumfries, 7. Robin Gosens, 8. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, 9. Kristjan Asllani, 10. Romelu Lukaku, 11. Joaquin Correa

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous players and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to play between Benfica vs Internazionale on 12th April 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Estádio da Luz (old). Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match result. If we talk about the recent match the BEN team won 3 matches and the INT team won 3 matches. Both teams look good in the recent matches and it’s very hard to say which team will win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.