CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Sports

BEN vs JFC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Bengaluru FC vs FC Jamshedpur Indian Football League

8 hours ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

For sports lovers, The Indian Football League’s next football match is going to take place. If you are a football lover and like to watch football matches then this article is for you. This league’s next match is fixed to be played between the teams Bengaluru FC (BEN) and the opponent team FC Jamshedpur (JFC). It is reported that it will begin at 05:30 pm on Saturday 16 December 2023 and it is set to take place at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this match such as both teams, predictions, reports, both teams and many more in this article.

BEN vs JFC

The previous matches of this league were excellent and both the teams gave their best performance in the last matches. However, both the teams did not perform well and neither received good reactions from the audience. Bengaluru has played ten matches and faced one win, four draws, or five losses. This team is ranked in the 9th place on the points table. On the other side, Jamshedpur has played nine matches and faced one win, three draws, or five losses and the team is ranked in the 10th place on the points table. It will be a banging match for both teams which will be most liked by the fans.

BEN vs JFC (Bengaluru FC vs FC Jamshedpur) Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs FC Jamshedpur (BEN vs JFC)
Tournament: Indian Football League
Date: Saturday, 16th December 2023
Time: 05:30 PM (IST) – 12:00 PM (GMT)
BEN vs JFC Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium

BEN vs JFC (Bengaluru FC vs FC Jamshedpur) Starting 11x

Bengaluru FC (BEN) Possible Starting 11 1.Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu, 2. Naorem Roshan-Singh, 3. Namgyal Bhutia, 4. Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, 5. Slavko Damjanovic, 6. Suresh-Singh Wangjam, 7. Francisco Javi-Hernandez, 8. Halicharan Narzary, 9. Harsh Shailesh Patre, 10. Sunil Chhetri, 11. Sivasakthi Narayanan

FC Jamshedpur (JFC) Possible Starting 11 1.TP Rehenesh, 2. PC Laldinpuia, 3. Muhammed Uvais, 4. Pratik Chaudhari, 5. Rei Tachikawa, 6. Imran Khan, 7. Jeremy Manzorro, 8. Elsinho, 9. Seiminlen Doungel, 10. Alen Stevanovic, 11. Steve Ambri

This match will be available to watch on JioCinema where fans can easily enjoy it. As per the points table, it is very difficult to predict the team’s winning chances as the previous matches of both teams are mostly similar to each other. Presently, no player is suffering from any minor or major injury before this match. It is also reported that the weather is also clear on the match and there is no chance of rain on the match day. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

best over the counter male erectile dysfunction pills extenze the original male enhancement can exercise help erectile dysfunction fda approved string erection pills at walmart over the counter pills to help with erectile dysfunction 1 month sizevitrexx male enhancement supplement reviews can losing weight help with erectile dysfunction what drugs are used for erectile dysfunction is there a natural supplement for erectile dysfunction pills that enlarge the penis help erectile dysfunction after prostate surgery dragon male enhancer review why am i getting male enhancement emails extenze the original male sexual enhancement 30 tablets rhino x male enhancement pill non prescription male enhancement pills penis enlargement pills brst what will help erectile dysfunction premature ejaculation premature ejaculation pills icd 9 code for drug induced erectile dysfunction blood flow 4 pills before sex does lower blood preasure help male sexual performance what happens when you take two viagra pills vegas strips male enhancement reviews will viagra help me keep an erection instant male sexual dysfunction enhancement reviews keto gummies nz reviews fi keto acv gummies stackers diet pills side effects best raspberry ketone diet pills super green tea diet pills work how do you ask your doctor for weight loss pills the many benefits of cbd oil thc and cbd gummies for sleep cbd gummy for tinnitus cbd oil gummies in hot springs ar wana 2 1 cbd gummies cbd pain relief cream miami cbd pain patch hemp bombs indigo best natural cbd gummies