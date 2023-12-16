BEN vs JFC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Bengaluru FC vs FC Jamshedpur Indian Football League

For sports lovers, The Indian Football League’s next football match is going to take place. If you are a football lover and like to watch football matches then this article is for you. This league’s next match is fixed to be played between the teams Bengaluru FC (BEN) and the opponent team FC Jamshedpur (JFC). It is reported that it will begin at 05:30 pm on Saturday 16 December 2023 and it is set to take place at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this match such as both teams, predictions, reports, both teams and many more in this article.

The previous matches of this league were excellent and both the teams gave their best performance in the last matches. However, both the teams did not perform well and neither received good reactions from the audience. Bengaluru has played ten matches and faced one win, four draws, or five losses. This team is ranked in the 9th place on the points table. On the other side, Jamshedpur has played nine matches and faced one win, three draws, or five losses and the team is ranked in the 10th place on the points table. It will be a banging match for both teams which will be most liked by the fans.

BEN vs JFC (Bengaluru FC vs FC Jamshedpur) Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs FC Jamshedpur (BEN vs JFC)

Tournament: Indian Football League

Date: Saturday, 16th December 2023

Time: 05:30 PM (IST) – 12:00 PM (GMT)

BEN vs JFC Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium

BEN vs JFC (Bengaluru FC vs FC Jamshedpur) Starting 11x

Bengaluru FC (BEN) Possible Starting 11 1.Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu, 2. Naorem Roshan-Singh, 3. Namgyal Bhutia, 4. Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, 5. Slavko Damjanovic, 6. Suresh-Singh Wangjam, 7. Francisco Javi-Hernandez, 8. Halicharan Narzary, 9. Harsh Shailesh Patre, 10. Sunil Chhetri, 11. Sivasakthi Narayanan