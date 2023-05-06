7 Key Benefits Of Buying A Second Hand Car Instead Of A Brand New Car

Buying a car is a milestone for every person. Besides being financially demanding, buying a car is also an investment for yourself and your family. A car is a constant companion for the next many years of your life, and buying it after thorough research is essential. If you have a limited budget, you can definitely consider buying a second hand car. There are a few benefits to buying a second hand car over a brand new one. These are the benefits mentioned below.

Benefits Of Buying A Second Hand Car Over A New One

Save Money on Registration & Other Charges – When you are buying a new car, all the charges that come with making the car legally safe are borne by you. These charges include registration fees, road tax, RTO fees, and so on. These charges are borne by the previous owner and while buying a second hand car, you are not expected to pay the previous owner for them either.

Enjoy a Slower Depreciation Rate – As soon your new car goes out of the showroom, it starts losing value. The depreciation rate of a new car is about 20% per year. The maximum depreciation happens in the first 3 years. After this, the depreciation rate is determined by the usage, wear and tear, and kilometres run. The depreciation rate for an old car is much lower than that of a new car.

A good way to compare is if you buy a new car and you maintain it well, you will get about 80 to 75 per cent of the value back after resale. If you buy an old car and maintain it well, then the resale value may be the same or just a bit lesser after a year or so.

Lower Insurance Cost – A new car will always have higher insurance than the old car. The premium of the car insurance policy is determined by the cost of the car and the spare parts that will have to be repaired or replaced in case of an accident. A new car will have a higher cost and, subsequently, higher insurance.

A low insurance cost will also reduce the overall ownership cost of the car. If you wish to know what the cost will be for a used car and a new car, you can use the car insurance calculator online that will help you compare. The low insurance cost of a second hand car

Get Value for Money – Whenever you are deciding which car to buy, the major points that sway the decision are the specifications of the engine and the features of the car. When you are buying a second hand car, you are getting the same deal as that a new car in both cases. The health and quality of the engine largely depend on how it has been maintained over the years and how many kilometers the car has done.

A second hand car is also perfect for those who have just learned to drive and are gaining confidence. A small scrape or a dent can tremendously affect a new car’s resale value. At the same time, if you have a secondhand car and it gets damaged, the resale value dips slightly, but it can be managed once the car has received good servicing.

Option to Enjoy Extended Warranty Remains – Unlike insurance, the warranty is connected to the specific vehicle and not the owner. The warranty is applicable on the vehicle identification number (VIN) and can be extended. If the previous owner sold the vehicle while it was under warranty, you can also choose to extend it. This option can save you a lot of money in unfortunate cases. You have the option open, and the freedom of choice makes a difference.

More Options to Choose From – When you decide to buy a second hand car, more options become accessible. For example, if you decide to buy a new car, the same amount can get you a second hand luxury car. Since more cars fall under your budget you can take your pick from a long list of cars starting from the MVPs to hatchbacks.

Financing is Easy – If you are planning to buy a second hand car, you can get a personal and car loan. If you wish to know the EMI and the interest rate along with the tenure you choose, you can use an online car loan EMI calculator for a prompt answer. Getting a car loan is easy for a second hand car.

These benefits of buying a second hand car show clearly that the advantages are many. However, the car needs to go through a proper inspection before buying. Apart from this, the car itself should be in good shape, and the overall deal should be smooth and legitimate. It is essential to get the valuation done by an expert along with all parties present.