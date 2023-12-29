Happy Bengali New Year 2024: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Sms, Messages & Whatsapp Status

If you are looking for the Happy Bengali New Year 2024 Images, Wishes, or Quotes for Whatsapp and Facebook then you are on a very right page. Here we are going to write down the best collection of Happy Bengali New Year Sms, Messages and other stuff related to it. If you are looking for something like mentioned above then you are on a very right page. We don’t want to dig history and tell you that why Bengali people celebrate this new at this time of the English month.

Happy Bengali New Year 2024 Whatsapp Status & Wishes

However, you all should know that Poila Boishak is observed at almost the same time as Baisakhi in Punjab, Rongali Bihu in Bengal, Puthandu in Chennai and Vishu in Kerala. Overall, this year it is coming on 15th April 2024 and you all can send these below mentioned Sms, Quotes, Sayings, and Images & Pictures with friends and family to wish them Bengali New Year 2024. If you’re away from your family this New Year, here are some lovely greetings that you can send to your near and dear ones.

Happy Bengali New Year 2024 Messages/Quotes/ Sms/ Sayings-

Notunn shokal, notunn diin Notunn koree suru, Ja hoyy na jeeno sesh.

Notunn Bochoreer oneek Suvecchar Sathe patalam tumay ai SMS !

Abar Ashlo January Mash, Goromer Oboshane,

Notun bochorer Notun Hawa, Ushnota Dilo Prane.

Moner Shokol Glani Vulee, Jibon Ghoro notun Vabee,

Notun Notun Shopno Dekho Notun bochorer Tane.

Notunn Bochorer Notuun Surjho Boye anuuk Apnar Anondo

Notuun Bochorer Notuun Aloo Jiibon Hok Shobar Dhonno

Notun Bochorer Notun Asha Shobai Mile Badho Sukher Basa

Nottun dineer notun aalo,

dure niye jhak nikos kalo,

notunn surjho notuun prane,

bajhao baddo jiibon gaane,

katuk adhar aalor sporshe,

metee uthokk monn notun borshe.

