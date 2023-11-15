Bengaluru: 18-year-old Boy Stabbed to Death on Diwali Over Photo Sharing Dispute

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that On Diwali, an 18-year-old boy was fatally stabbed near Bengaluru in a dispute arising from the sharing of photos. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A group of individuals fatally attacked an 18-year-old boy following a dispute over photo sharing near Bengaluru. The victim sustained a stab wound to the chest. In a distressing event, a group of individuals killed an 18-year-old boy following a dispute over photo sharing near Bengaluru.

The tragic incident took place on Diwali near the Doddaballapura area in Bengaluru Rural district, as reported by the news agency PTI. Surya, the identified victim, was capturing photographs with friends near a dhaba featuring wall art. Another group requested them to take photos, initially declined but later agreed. A disagreement erupted when the group insisted on immediate transfer of these photos via WhatsApp. Surya and his friends clarified that the photos needed to be transferred from their camera to a system before being accessible.

However, the other group persistently demanded immediate access to their photos. Shortly thereafter, Dileep, a member of the group, reportedly brandished a sharp weapon and stabbed Surya in the chest. Despite prompt transportation to a nearby hospital, Surya could not survive his injuries. Simultaneously, the remaining members of the group fled the scene. Authorities have filed a case in the incident and have identified two of the accused, according to police.

They are actively investigating the case and are in pursuit of the remaining individuals involved. Mallikarjun Baldani, the Superintendent of Police for Bengaluru Rural district, informed PTI, “A murder case has been registered in connection with the incident. Statements from the victim’s friends have been recorded. Two of the five accused in the incident have been identified, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the others.”