Bengaluru: 21-year-old Engineering Student Dies After Bus Runs Over Him Explained!

A Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMC) bus hit and killed a college student on his two-wheeler. The incident took place on Saturday morning in Bengaluru's Yeshwanthpur area. The bus hit the two-wheeler and ran over it from behind, resulting in the death of the college student. A case has been registered at the Yeshwantpur traffic police station.

Engineering student Gangadhar, 21, was killed in a road accident on Saturday morning when a BMTC bus hit him from behind, resulting in the front wheel of the bus running over his head and killing him instantly. The accident occurred when Gangadhar, along with his friend, was returning from collecting their internship certificates, the police said in a statement. Gangadhar had been wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, but it loosened as he disembarked from the two-wheeler. A case has been filed against the bus driver at the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). The police are searching for the bus driver and are expected to take him into custody soon. 21-year-old Engineering Student Dies

According to the Yelahanka police, the two students, who are students of East West College of Engineering, were on a 2-wheeler and Gangadhar was the pillion passenger. The police said that the driver of the bike lost control due to excessive speeding and skidded on the road, resulting in both riders falling on the ground. The police also said that a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMC) bus hit Gangadhar and the driver got away with barely a scratch. Police said that Gangadhar's friend sustained injuries in the accident and is currently being treated in a nearby hospital. The two were wearing helmets at the time of the accident, according to the police.