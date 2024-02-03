Bengaluru: 21-yr-old Engineering Student Killed in Road Accident, CCTV Video

In this article, we will talk about the latest crash accident that occurred on 2 February 2024 claimed the life of an engineering student Kusumitha. She was a resident of Malleswaram who was completing her engineering education at a private engineering college in the city. The news of this accident is running in the trends of the internet and it became a serious topic of discussion. The authorities made their involvement in her accident and some CCTV footage was also shared related to this fatal crash incident. Let’s continue your reading to learn more about her death and we will try to cover all the details of this devasting accident.

According to the sources, it was a collision accident in which three vehicles were involved including a scooter, a bus, and an autorickshaw but this collision happened between only two vehicles Kusumitha’s scooter and a BMTC bus. This incident took place on Friday 2 February 2024 on Mahakavi Kuvempu Road near Devaiah Park, Harishchandra Ghat in the Rajajinagar area. It is reported that the whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera set in a shop near the accident place. The footage of this accident was shared on social media and it is available to watch. Scroll down this page and keep reading…

21-yr-old Engineering Student Killed in Road Accident

Reportedly, this fatal collision accident happened when Kusumitha was riding her scooter near Harishchandra Ghat in the Rajajinagar area parallel to the BMTC bus and was unfortunately involved in this crash incident. She saw an autorickshaw ahead of her and immediately applied brakes and lost her control. Her scooter collided with the bus and when the bus touched the side of her scooter she fell under its wheels leading to her unfortunate death at the incident scene. She was taken to the hospital where the doctors confirmed her death. Swipe up this page and read on…

This viral video shows that the slowed down, possibly to stop, milliseconds before Kusumitha fell under its left rear wheel. The BMTC bus driver stated a careful inspection of the video clip showed that the two-wheeler rider overtook the bus from the left side near Gayatri Nagar. She died on 2 February Rajajinagar area, Banglore, India after being hit by a BMTC bus and she succumbed to the injuries sustained in this accident. She was 21 years old at the time of her death and was a second-year engineering student at a private college in the city. The investigation is underway and we will update you after any update. Keep connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.