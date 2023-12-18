Bengaluru: 3-Year-Old Playing Outside Apartment Crushed to Death by Car, CCTV Video

Good day, Today a news has come stating that tragedy Strikes in Bengaluru as Car Fatally Crushes 3-Year-Old Playing Outside Apartment, Caught on Camera. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Initially, authorities filed a case related to the child’s demise, but it was subsequently disclosed that she was fatally struck by a car. In a tragic occurrence on December 9 in Bengaluru, a car fatally crushed a three-year-old girl while she was playing outside. The initial impact was followed by the front wheel running over her, as captured in chilling CCTV footage depicting the heartbreaking incident. The video reveals bystanders casually passing by the child lying on the ground. Subsequently, a man approaches and lifts the child from the pavement.

Initially, the police filed a case concerning the girl’s death, according to an India Today report. Subsequent investigations disclosed that she was fatally struck by a car exiting the identical apartment building where she resided. However, the autopsy report raised concerns about the accident, prompting Bengaluru police to scrutinize the CCTV footage from an adjacent building near the accident site. Shocking visuals revealed an SUV exiting the apartment premises and running over the playing child. “The driver, residing in the same apartment, failed to notice the child and accidentally ran over her while maneuvering his car. A case has been registered, and the driver is charged under IPC section 304A for causing death due to negligence.

We urge drivers to exercise caution in residential areas, and parents should avoid leaving their children unattended,” stated Whitefield DCP Shivkumar Genare to The Times of India. The post-mortem report indicated that the three-year-old sustained internal head injuries. In October, a road accident on National Highway 44 in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, resulted in at least 13 fatalities. The collision occurred when a car, an SUV, collided with a stationary truck on the Bangalore-Hyderabad NH44. “The precise reason behind the accident is still under investigation, but the initial inquiry indicates that low visibility caused by fog may have contributed,” stated DL Nagesh, Superintendent of Police in Chikkaballapur.

In a separate heartbreaking event in Karnataka, three differently-abled children, including two siblings, were fatally struck by a suburban train near Urapakkam on the outskirts of the city on October 24. In August, a hit-and-run incident near Bengaluru’s ISRO Circle claimed the lives of a father-son pair. A high-speed car collided with another car and an autorickshaw before striking a parked motorcycle by the roadside, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuring one more. Witnesses reported that the individuals responsible appeared to be intoxicated, and their speeding car initially collided with an auto-rickshaw and a parked car before impacting the stationary motorcycle.