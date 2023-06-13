Bengaluru: 39 Years Old Physiotherapist Woman in Bengaluru Killed Her Mother, Stuffs Body in Suitcase

There is shocking news coming out that a 39 years old woman killed her mother and stuffed her body in a suitcase. Later, she took the suitcase to a police station. Yes, you heard right she kills her mother and this news is currently running in the headline of the news channels. This incident news attracted the interest of many people and now raising many questions in the people’s minds who are hitting the search engine to know more about this incident. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information related to this incident.

According to the police reports, a 39 years old physiotherapist woman in Bengaluru killed her mother. Then, she stuffed her body in a suitcase and took it to the police station in the city’s Mico Layout area. The accused woman confessed to killing her mother and she killed her mother because of regular arguments with her. The accused belongs to West Bengal and resides in a flat in Bengaluru. This incident happened in Bengaluru and now this incident news is rapidly circulating on various social media platforms. Scroll down this article and continue to know more about this incident.

Physiotherapist Woman in Bengaluru Killed Her Mother

In the reports, it is shared the accused was married she killed her mother when her husband was not at home at the time of this crime incident. The mother-in-law of the woman was also present in the house but she was unaware of this crime incident as the murder happened inside the room. There the name of the accused it not been mentioned yet and there is no information has been shared about her mother. After this incident, the police arrested the suspect when she brought the body-stuffed suitcase to the police station in the Mico Layout area. The police began an investigation after this incident and the police still searching for more shreds of this incident.

The exact date or timing of this incident is not shared yet. The police continue their investigation. It is shared that there are more people involved in this incident. It is said that she killed her mother because of regular arguments with her. Currently, there is no information has been shared about this crime incident and about the accused. The investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared yet related to this crime incident.