Bengaluru: Building Collapses After Heavy Rain Lashes City, Video Goes Viral

There is a viral video coming forward that shows the collapse of a building. Yes, you heard right a building collapses in Bengaluru after heavy rains lash the city and this news is currently running in the trends of the news and internet. It is said that this collapse was so terrible and it made a scary remark on the nearby people. This news attracts the curiosity of people and the news is one currently highly searched on the internet sites. Let us know the entire details related to this crash and also talk about some more information related to this collapse in this article, so read continuously.

As per the exclusive reports, An old building collapsed and this collapse incident took place on Sunday 21 May 2023 in Vidyaranyapura located in Bengaluru, India. This collapse incident happened when heavy rains lashed the city on Sunday and there is a video also shared related to this collapse incident. According to the officials, there is no information about anyone injured in this incident. On Sunday, heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorms lashed Bengaluru which leads to severe water-logging in many areas of the city. This heavy rain creates various problems and disrupted normal activities for different parts of the city’s residents. Swipe up to know more about this collapse incident.

Building Collapses After Heavy Rain Lashes City

After this heavy rain incident, lots of were uprooted in several localities and severe water-logging was witnessed in an underpass in the circle area of KR. Many people were stuck in the underpass and were safely rescued and taken to the hospital. This collapse was so terrible and this old building collapsed after heavy rains lash the city. Currently, there is no information about anyone being injured in this incident and no casualties reported yet. Many social media users are expressing their reactions to this picture and about this incident.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) shared in a statement that the onset of monsoon over Kerala is likely to be delayed this year, predicting its arrival on 4 June 2023, four days after the normal date predicted on 1 June 2023. There is a picture also shared of this incident that shows the rooftops of many homes are filled with rainy water and one old building fallen down. It is seen that an old building collapsed. Currently, no more information is coming forward related to this collapse incident and we will update you soon. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.