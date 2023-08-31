Bengaluru: Class 10 Girl Jumps to Death From 11th Floor Video Goes Viral

A piece of shocking news has come on the internet that a 10th-class girl from Bengaluru has committed suicide. The information has quickly spread through all media sources and social networking platforms. People are giving this story much too much attention. People are really curious to know every little information about this event. People keep up with this news item to find out all the important details concerning this predicament. Read on to discover every specific incident that is currently known.

According to the reports, As we told you above a 10th class girl committed suicide on Tuesday morning by jumping from the 11th floor, whose age is said to be 15 years. This question must be roaming in the minds of all of you, how can a 15-year-old girl take such a big step? But there is a very bitter truth hidden behind this. It has been said that the girl took the decision to do this because she did not attend her school daily. After hearing this, many people have lost their senses. This incident is being taken very seriously.

Class 10 Girl Jumps to Death From 11th Floor

As soon as the girl’s jump was heard, the whole apartment gathered and called the police. Police have started their legal action on this case. They started asking all the neighbors about how the girl was behaving. Her parents are also very worried because they have lost their daughter. The police have come to know some things about the girl, among them the police have said that the girl had shifted from Tamil Nadu city to Bangalore a few years ago and within no time she lost her life. It has been told that the name of the apartment from where the girl committed suicide is Bellandur.

After this news came out, people are becoming more aware and are giving information to many people as well as not committing suicide. If someone near you is thinking of taking such a step, please make him aware and teach him not to give up because by doing this we spoil our life. As we all know nowadays, people are committing suicide. And the reason behind most of the suicide are overpressure. But nowadays, people should think twice or thrice before doing this thing because the life of family and friends become taught. And as we all know that’s not the solution to any problem. Thanks for reading this article, stay connected with us for more updates.