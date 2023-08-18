Bengaluru Crash: Two Killed in Separate Road Accident Caught on Camera

In Bengaluru, two people lost their lives in a fatal road accident. As per the sources, two people were killed in separate road accidents. The incident took place in Bengaluru. People are hugely searching for the viral news of Bengaluru. When the news of Bengaluru come it went viral. The Bengaluru news is becoming a trend and netizens have very curious to know what actually happened on that day. The news is circulating all around the internet. The authority also revealed the identification of the victims who were affected by this road accident. To know complete information go through the columns. Scroll down the page to know more information.

Tragedy struck Bengaluru once again as two individuals lost their lives in separate road accidents. The first incident occurred near the Reva College junction when a 19-year-old car driver named Steven Santosh crashed into the rear of a moving auto. The second incident took place in Devanahalli, where a 51-year-old auto-rickshaw driver named Naveen Kumar was killed after a drunk car driver collided with his vehicle. These accidents serve as a sobering reminder of the importance of road safety and the devastating consequences that can arise from reckless driving. Let’s read in detail.

Two Killed in Separate Road Accident

Further, the authority also shared a picture of the crashed vehicle. The crash happened around 10:45 pm in Bengaluru. As per the police investigation, the victim Santosh is a BTech student. He is studying at a private college and he was too attracted to alcohol. He used to swear a lot of alcohol. He was coming from his friend’s birthday party when the accident happened. He was alone and in a drunk state. The case is filed against Santosh under sections 279 and 302. Currenlty, his treatment is ongoing due to high injuries. Here we will give you complete information so stay continue with this page.

Moreover, another accident case was seen near the Jalasoudha building on HMT’s main road. The incident occurred a few hours later in which a man lost his life. The victim was a Helmetless rider. The victim’s name was Samuel and he was 34 years old at the time of his death. He was not wearing a helmet during his ride and his bike was massively hit with a footpath curb which caused his death. The accident happened around 1 am. He was rushed to near hospital where doctors declared him dead when he arrived. Samuel was living in Nandini Layout resident and he was a very well-known businessman. Keep following Dekh news to know more trending news.