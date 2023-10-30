Bengaluru-Hyderabad Highway Crash: 13 Killed in Road Accident in Karnataka

Good Day Readers, Today a disheartening news has come stating that a tragedy on Bengaluru-Hyderabad Highway in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka as 13 lives are lost in a road accident. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Today’s Chikkaballapur accident involved individuals who were en route from Bagepalli to Chikkaballapur, occurring on National Highway 44 connecting Bengaluru and Hyderabad. A tragic incident on National Highway 44 in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur has claimed the lives of a minimum of 13 individuals.

The collision occurred when a car and an SUV collided with a stationary truck on the Bangalore-Hyderabad NH44. The victims were on their journey from Bagepalli to Chikkaballapur when this devastating accident transpired, as reported by the Bagepalli traffic police. Citing official sources, news agency PTI reported that the victims of the accident, who tragically lost their lives instantly, included four women. One individual sustained critical injuries and was being treated at a nearby hospital, according to the report.

Bengaluru-Hyderabad Highway Crash

“The precise cause of the accident is still under investigation, but preliminary findings indicate that reduced visibility due to fog may have been a contributing factor,” stated Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police, DL Nagesh, as quoted by PTI. In another distressing incident within Karnataka, on Tuesday, October 24, three differently-abled children, including two siblings, were fatally struck by a suburban train near Urapakkam on the city’s outskirts.

These three young individuals, ranging in age from 11 to 15, hailed from Karnataka and tragically lost their lives when they were struck by the train while attempting to cross the tracks, as confirmed by the police. Among the trio, the two brothers had hearing and speech impairments, while the third child also had a speech disability,” a police officer explained. These children’s parents were laborers who worked as daily wage earners in Chennai. The railway police had initiated a case in this regard.