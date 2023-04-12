Bengaluru: Man Kills Elderly Neighbour After Fight Over Dog Poop, Explained!

A heated argument resulted in the death of an elderly man in front of his house by the neighbor. The shocking incident has been reported from Bengaluru, where a 68 years old man was beaten to death for objecting to his neighbor for letting his pet dog to poop in front of the victim’s residence. The horrifying and tragic news is from Ganapathinagar in Soladevanahalli town of Bengaluru. Stay with us to know more about the tragic news. The deceased man has been identified as Muniraju, was working with a private firm in the city, got injuries on his head, and succumbed to injuries. As per the reports, Muniraju’s neighbor Pramod with his wife Pallavi and friend Ravi Kumar attacked the victim when Muniraju opposed them for allowing the dog to poop in front of the house. You are on the right page to find the whole information.

According to the police, the accused, Pramod used to take his dog earlier also to poop in front of the victim’s house. Police have told that after an argument, the trio beat the victim with a cricket bat. The people of the area are outraged by the incident. The three also attacked Muniraju’s son who rushed outside to rescue his father. Muniraju’s son named Murli, a taxi driver also got serious injuries and is admitted to the hospital.

Man Kills Elderly Neighbour After Fight Over Dog Poop

The police have told that both families had arguments over the same issue many times. During investigations, police have found other causes of the clash between them. As per the reports Ravi Kumar, Pramod’s friend who is also a dog trainer as per sources earlier had a fight with Murli, the victim’s son over the matter of a car sale. Due to the enmity between the two, Ravi Kumar used to harass Murli. And this time clash took the life of an elderly person.

Neighbors rushed to the spot to rescue father and son but Muniraju was bleeding profusely and could not be saved. Murli is undertaking treatment in a private hospital. The Soladevanahalli police have arrested the three people accused of murdering the old man. People are also arguing that strict rules should be implemented for the owners of the pets for their pet’s poop disposal as many people suffer from the wrong ways of the pet owners. The rules related to pets should be employed in all cities to maintain social hygiene. Stay updated with Dekh news……