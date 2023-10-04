Bengaluru: Mother, Two Children killed in Accident on NICE Road CCTV Footage

Mother, two children killed in accident on NICE Road in Bengaluru. Following the collision, the car ignited into flames, causing the truck driver to lose control, leading to the vehicle overturning. In the early hours of Tuesday, October 3, tragedy struck as a 31-year-old woman and her two young daughters, aged six and two, lost their lives. They were traveling in a car that collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction at Sompura Clover Leaf Junction on NICE Road. Following the collision, the car ignited into flames, while the truck driver lost control, causing the vehicle to overturn.

Sindhu, aged 31, and her two-year-old child tragically lost their lives instantly, while her other daughter passed away in the hospital. Her husband, Mahendran S., aged 35 and originally from Salem, is currently hospitalized. The family had hired a car for a trip and was en route from Mysuru Road to Kanakapura Road when the accident took place at approximately 2:05 a.m. The Talaghattapura traffic police have filed a case against Mahendran, charging him with reckless and negligent driving that resulted in death due to negligence. Preliminary investigations suggest that Mahendran may have been fatigued and falling asleep, which could be a possible cause of the accident. Nevertheless, the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team is conducting a more thorough investigation to determine the precise cause of the accident.

As per information from police sources, the areas with the highest fatalities resulting from road accidents in 2022 were Yelahanka, Chikkajala, Kamakshipalya, and Kengeri traffic police jurisdictions. According to data from the traffic police, Bengaluru saw a total of 3,827 reported accidents in 2022, resulting in 777 fatalities and 3,235 injuries. Over the past decade, the highest number of fatalities in Bengaluru due to accidents occurred in 2016, with 793 lives lost. While the number of accidents has risen in comparison to 2020 and 2021, when there were 3,236 and 3,213 recorded accidents, respectively, the police explain that this increase might be due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, which restricted vehicle movement.



The decline in the overall number of road accidents over the years, juxtaposed with an increase in fatalities, can be attributed to the prevalence of fatal accidents in the outlying areas of Bengaluru, such as KR Puram and Kamakshipalya, among others. A significant number of fatalities in these outskirts stem from inadequate driving skills and deficiencies in road infrastructure. Within the city limits of Bengaluru, the occurrence of fatal accidents is notably low. Special Commissioner (Traffic) M A Saleem stated, “In the jurisdiction of Ashok Nagar traffic police station, there haven’t been any fatal accidents for the past eight months.”