Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Crash: Three killed in Accident CCTV Video Footage

Three killed in accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. Tragedy struck on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway near Lambani tanda, close to Channapatna, as an SUV driver lost control, causing the vehicle to leap over the divider and collide with a group of oncoming cars in the opposite direction. This unfortunate incident resulted in the loss of three lives, including two women, and left several others injured.

The SUV, traveling from Bengaluru to Mysuru, was excessively speeding in rainy conditions. Unfortunately, the driver’s inability to maintain control led to a collision with the median, causing the vehicle to vault over it and collide with three oncoming cars. Tragically, a woman and a man in one of the cars heading towards Bengaluru lost their lives immediately, while another woman, involved in the accident, passed away in the hospital shortly afterwards. The occupants of the car, as well as the SUV driver, suffered multiple fractures and were hospitalized. The Channapatna police promptly attended to the injured individuals and cleared the accident scene.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Crash

The police took statements from the injured individuals, and Traffic and Road Safety Commissioner Alok Kumar is overseeing the investigation. Mr. Kumar commented, “At first glance, it appears that reckless and negligent driving was the cause of the accident. Nevertheless, we are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the precise cause.”



The identity of the deceased individuals has not yet been determined. Minister for Public Works, C.C. Patil, shared concerning statistics in the Legislative Council, revealing that in 2022 (up to November), the state experienced 36,100 road accidents, resulting in a tragic loss of 9,857 lives. Additionally, data concerning accidents involving two-wheelers in Karnataka indicated a decline from 16,310 units in 2020 to 16,101 units in 2021. This particular dataset, “Road Accidents: Karnataka: Two Wheelers: Number of Accidents,” has been annually updated since December 2008, with 14 recorded observations. The highest figure reached was 16,310 units in 2020, while the lowest was 10,588 units in 2012. This dataset is actively maintained by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and is accessible on CEIC.Furthermore, Mr. Patil noted that over the past three years, the number of fatalities due to road accidents stood at 10,038 in 2021, 9,760 in 2020, and 10,958 in 2019, accompanied by corresponding accident figures of 34,647, 34,178, and 40,658, respectively. According to the latest report by the National Crime Record Bureau on Road Accidents in India-2021, Karnataka reported a total of 40,754 injuries and 10,038 fatalities due to road accidents. Notably, Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of road accidents nationwide, with 55,682 cases, followed closely by Karnataka.