Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway: Three killed in Accident in Ramanagara, Caught on Camera

According to the Ramanagara traffic police, the accident took place between 7:30 am and 8 am in the vicinity of Kempegowdana Doddi in Ramanagara. During this time, a truck collided with the side of a Maruti Omni car that was transporting seven individuals from the same family, including Rajesh (45) and his wife Uma (40). Tragically, the residents of Peenya 2nd stage lost their lives on the spot, and a relative named Lakkamma (65) passed away en route to the hospital. Meanwhile, Suresh (49) and three children, aged between 10 and 13 years, sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving medical care.

According to an investigating officer, the accident occurred when the car tried to pass the truck at a high speed, but the truck driver abruptly changed lanes and collided with the car. Additional family members, traveling in a separate vehicle just a short distance behind the Omni, informed the police that the family was en route from Bengaluru to a temple in Srirangapatna.



According to traffic police data, there were 3,827 reported accidents in Bengaluru in 2022, resulting in 777 fatalities and 3,235 injuries. In the past decade, the highest number of accident-related deaths in Bengaluru was reported in 2016, with 793 casualties. While the number of accidents has seen an increase compared to 2020 and 2021, when 3,236 and 3,213 accidents were recorded, respectively, the police have attributed this rise to the fact that the movement of vehicles was restricted during the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

The decrease in the overall number of road accidents over the years, accompanied by an increase in fatalities, can be attributed to the significant proportion of fatal accidents occurring in outlying areas of Bengaluru, such as KR Puram and Kamakshipalya, among others. These outlying regions experience a higher incidence of fatalities due to poor driving skills and inadequate road infrastructure. Within the city limits of Bengaluru, the occurrence of fatal accidents is notably minimal. Special Commissioner (Traffic) M A Saleem noted that in the Ashok Nagar traffic police station area, there have been no fatal accidents for the past eight months.