Bengaluru: Rapido Driver Masturbates Mid-Ride, Sends Woman Inappropriate Texts

Recently the news has come on the internet that a Rapido driver has been arrested on Saturday by Bengaluru Police. He was arrested after a female reported that the driver masturbated mid-ride and s*xually bothered her after dropping her off.

Sharing her trial on Twitter, the lady, Athira, reported that she was subjected to harassment after using the services of Rapido bike taxi on Friday. Athira participated in a protest at Town Hall where many people assembled to extend solidarity with the survivors of the brutality in Manipur, and booked a Rapido bike to her home in Electronic City. The rider got a different bike instead of the one registered with the Rapido mobile application, she stated in a tweet. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Since the news has come on the internet many people are very shocked, Currently, this news is making headlines on the internet as people want to know about whole information about the news. During the journey, we arrived in a secluded area with no other vehicles around. The shocking thing is that the driver started riding the bike with one hand and indulged in inappropriate behavior (masturbating while riding the bike). Fearing for my safety, I remained silent throughout the incident,” she wrote. You are on the right page for more information about the news.

After falling off. Athria declared that he began receiving messages from the rider on her WhatsApp. "Once the ride was over, he began relentlessly calling and messaging me on Whatsapp. I had to block his number to stop the harassment," she tweeted. Taking a screenshot of the message, the victim posted her experience on Twitter. After the lady's Twitter post, the police initiated an investigation. As we already mentioned, the police have arrested Rapido's rider.