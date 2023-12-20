CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Bengaluru Road Accident: Multiple Cars Pile Up in Serial Collision On Airport Road

1 hour ago
by Bhawna Yadav

In a shocking incident, there were multiple cars piled up in the serial collision. Currently, the Bengaluru road accident is becoming the headlines of every new channel. A video is widely going viral on the internet and making people shocked. As per the sources, there is a total of 8 cars were involved in a devasting accident. A major accident was seen near Doddajala on the Bengaluru airport road in Karnataka. Recently, this news has gone viral on the internet and got a lot of attention from the netizens. The question is raised if there any casualties are found. If you want to know the complete information go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Bengaluru Road Accident

According to the sources, a major accident has been reported in Karnataka in which many cars were massively damaged. The tragic incident happened in Karnataka near Doddajala on the Bengaluru. A clip is shared by the Crude & Nifty Daily View social media page. The video shows, there are many cars in a serial. In a serial collision including several cars. The netizens are wondering about the cause of the collision. The viewers are concerned about those who were driving in damaged cars. Read more in the next section.

Bengaluru Road Accident

Further, the devasted collision took place on Monday evening on the Chikkajala Flyover in which 8 cars were badly damaged. So far, there is no casualties have been reported in the accident. Meanwhile, there a some people who suffered from minor injuries. The injured people’s treatment is ongoing. This case reminds us about road safety. It is important to always follow road safety rules. A small mistake can be someone’s life’s loss. Furthermore, the video of the accident has gone viral on the web. As we earlier mentioned there were 8 cars damaged. Scroll down the page.

The case is being investigated by the Chikkajala Traffic Police. Moreover, the question is raised about the cause of the accident. As per the report, the circumstances surrounding the accident are unknown. The Chikkajala Traffic Police actively investigating the case and wondering the cause of the accident. Now, the traffic is cleared from the affected area. Meanwhile, according to multiple media reports, the fatal accident happened after the driver who was driving a Maruti Omni vehicle suddenly applied brakes. This happened when the driver was changing lanes which caused a major accident. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.

