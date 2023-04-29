Bengaluru: Student Stabbed to Death During College Fest in REVA University

A horrifying incident has shocked the people so much that the people are in great turmoil after knowing about the incident. The frightening news is from Bengaluru where a student was stabbed to death on the premises of a university. The brutal killing of a student has shocked the college students and a wave of panic has spread everywhere. It has been reported that an engineering student was stabbed to death on the premises of Reva University. The family and friends are shattered by the cruel killing of the boy. We are sharing the whole information about the stabbing incident that took place at a private university in Bengaluru.

It has been reported that an engineering student, who is from Gujrat stabbed to death during a college fest at Reva University on Friday, April 28, 2023. The University is located near Bagalur in north Bengaluru. The deceased student’s name is Bhaskar Jetty. He was 22 years old and was in his fourth year of Mechanical Engineering. His death has devastated his parents. Reportedly the annual college fest was celebrated on April,28, Friday and a brawl broke up between two groups of students.

Student Stabbed to Death During College Fest

As per the witnesses, the issue of the fight was very insignificant but it surged up. And a student was stabbed many times in the abdomen of the deceased student. Bhaskar was immediately rushed to hospital but he succumbed to his injuries later in the night. The scary incident enraged the students very much. Police informed that the incident took place at around 9:30-9:45 p.m. Depty commissioner of police, Laxmi Prasad informed the media that the alleged killer is yet to be identified and investigation is ongoing. The students are being interrogated and the assailant would be identified very soon as per the police.

The deceased student’s body has been sent to the mortuary and the post-mortem report will come on Saturday. His parents have been informed and also his guardian who lives in Mathikere has been informed. The people are terrified by this incident, as the news went viral. People are sending their condolences to the family as this is a great loss for the parents, who all of sudden received the news of the demise of their son. The family and friends are completely shattered and demanding justice for the deceased boy. These scary incidents shake society and a wave of fear spreads as parents send their children to far-distanced places to study and suffer for a lifetime from the tragic incidents. Stay tuned……