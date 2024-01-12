Benjamin Miller Car Accident: Teen killed in Richmond Township Crash, CCTV Video

In today’s article, we are going to share a heart-wrenching incident with you. Recent news has revealed that a boy named Benjamin Miller met with a horrific accident. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it created a stir and people became curious to know about this incident. After hearing the news of Benjamin Miller’s accident, people have insisted on knowing on which day Benjamin Miller’s accident occurred. Have the police continued their investigation to solve this accident and most importantly, what have been the results of this accident? However, we have collected every little information related to this accident for you and are going to share it with you in this article. But before that, let us tell you that to know every clear news related to this accident, you will have to follow us till the end.

You all know that Benjamin Miller’s name has also been associated with a horrific accident. However, within a few moments of the accident, the police took the matter seriously and reached the spot and tried to solve the matter. During the investigation itself, some shocking things have come to light, after hearing which people have got goosebumps. Police said that Benjamin Miller was an 18-year-old student of Fleetwood Area School, who became the victim of a terrible accident.

Benjamin Miller Car Accident

The accident happened near Richmond Township which scared the people of the community. The most dire consequences of this accident were said to be that 18-year-old student Benjamin Miller died in this accident. After the death of the child, it has been proved how terrible this incident would be. Police said the incident occurred on Thursday around 7:30 am near Richmond Road. The cause of the incident was said to be the vehicle lost control.

After the incident, when the victim was taken to Reading Hospital for treatment, the doctor continued the treatment but due to severe injuries, he died. Following the death of Benjamin Miller, his family, and the Fleetwood Area School community are mourning his death. This accident also reminds us that we should drive very carefully.