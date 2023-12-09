CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Benjamin Wittrock Accident: Driver Dies After Setting off 4-vehicle Collision

by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come stating about Benjamin Wittrock car accident. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. At approximately 3 p.m. in the afternoon, a collision transpired on the westbound lanes of Interstate 94, close to exit 202. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, three vehicles were moving at moderate speeds in the left lane when Wittrock’s 2017 Kia Optima approached from behind, also traveling westbound.The collision, occurring near milepost 202, involved all four vehicles. The accident report underscored that the road conditions were dry at the time, ruling out any weather-related factors.

Regrettably, Benjamin Wittrock succumbed to the crash, underscoring the paramount significance of adhering to road safety measures. Fortunately, some individuals involved in the collision managed to escape without injuries. Specifically, Laura Beth Ruzicka, a 37-year-old driver from Monticello operating a 2011 Buick Enclave, emerged unharmed. Furthermore, the three passengers in a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by a 57-year-old Browerville woman, also sustained no injuries. A Minnetonka woman driving a 2019 Toyota Highlander sustained injuries in the collision. Fortunately, these injuries were assessed as non-life-threatening, and the airbag in her vehicle deployed during the incident.

The report verified that both Wittrock’s and the Minnetonka woman’s airbags were triggered upon impact. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and the Albertville Fire Department promptly responded to the incident. The collision led to a two-hour traffic backlog in the nearby area. Despite the gravity of the situation, authorities have confirmed that alcohol was not a factor. An ongoing investigation aims to unveil the exact circumstances that led to the collision.

A fatal four-vehicle crash occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Albertville, leaving a Sauk Rapids man dead and a Minnetonka woman injured. The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. on Interstate 94, with three SUVs slowly moving in the left lane of the westbound side when a Kia Optima, driven by 43-year-old Benjamin Wittrock, collided with them. Wittrock, who was not wearing his seat belt, was killed on impact. Another driver, a 73-year-old woman, sustained injuries but is expected to survive. The five other passengers involved in the crash emerged without injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol is currently conducting an investigation.

