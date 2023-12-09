Benjamin Wittrock Accident: Driver Dies After Setting off 4-vehicle Collision

Good day, Today a news has come stating about Benjamin Wittrock car accident. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. At approximately 3 p.m. in the afternoon, a collision transpired on the westbound lanes of Interstate 94, close to exit 202. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, three vehicles were moving at moderate speeds in the left lane when Wittrock’s 2017 Kia Optima approached from behind, also traveling westbound.The collision, occurring near milepost 202, involved all four vehicles. The accident report underscored that the road conditions were dry at the time, ruling out any weather-related factors.

Regrettably, Benjamin Wittrock succumbed to the crash, underscoring the paramount significance of adhering to road safety measures. Fortunately, some individuals involved in the collision managed to escape without injuries. Specifically, Laura Beth Ruzicka, a 37-year-old driver from Monticello operating a 2011 Buick Enclave, emerged unharmed. Furthermore, the three passengers in a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by a 57-year-old Browerville woman, also sustained no injuries. A Minnetonka woman driving a 2019 Toyota Highlander sustained injuries in the collision. Fortunately, these injuries were assessed as non-life-threatening, and the airbag in her vehicle deployed during the incident.

