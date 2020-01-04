Bentley’s first Electric Car to Debut in 2025, Rumors Images :- These days, even the most luxurious carmakers are also moving towards the environment-conscious segment, Bentley is also not far either. The company has recently announced that its first all-electric vehicle might possibly make its first appearance as soon as 2025.

One of the main differentiators for Bentley is going to be an all-new model in the electric segment, in spite of converting a current model to an electric version, Engadget states.

The engineers on the other hand are planning to build an electric Bentley with a smaller footprint as compared to a Mulsanne while offering adequate interior space. For this, the company might possibly consider solid-state battery tech that is 30 per cent lighter and as powerful as lithium-ion batteries.

Well most of you must have heard about Bentley Motors Limited, if not, it is basically a British manufacturer and marketer of luxury cars and SUVs—and a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group since the year 1998.

This luxurious carmaker is headquartered in Crewe, England, the company was founded as Bentley Motors Limited by W. O. Bentley in the year 1919 in Cricklewood, North London—and turn out to be widely known for winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the years 1924, 1927, 1928, 1929 and 1930.

Some of the prominent models extend from the significant sports-racing Bentley 4½ Litre and Bentley Speed Six; the more recent Bentley R Type Continental, Bentley Turbo R, and Bentley Arnage; to its present model line, comprising the Flying Spur, Continental GT, Bentayga as well as the Mulsanne—which are marketed all around the world, with China as its largest market as of November 2012.

Right now, there is no any further detail that has been revealed so far. We will be updating the latest news as soon as we get any update.