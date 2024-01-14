Berla Mundi Shares First Post Wedding Photo, Latest News Photos and Videos

Today we will talk about Berla Mundi, whose name is making a lot of headlines these days and is trending on the internet. It is reported that she recently shared that she finally got married in a very intimate ceremony in the capital city. She is a Ghanaian media personality and has a huge number of fans around the world who are curious to know more about her relationship life. Many more questions about this topic arose in people’s minds and went viral on social media. So, we created an article and shared every single information about her marriage and also talked about our marriage.

According to exclusive sources, Berla has finally got married and the news of her marriage is attracting the attention of people or netizens. It created quite a stir on social media and it started when she shared some pictures from her wedding. Sources claim that their wedding took place at a secret location where guests were not allowed to bring their phones. She has been relatively quiet on social media as she enjoys her newlywed bliss. She shares some of her pictures and videos on her social media and says that she is enjoying her life with her life partner. keep reading…

Berla Mundi Shares First Post Wedding Photo

Reportedly, Berla Mundy was married to David Tabi and the couple got married in a beautiful private ceremony on January 4, 2024. She shared a post on her Snapchat account with the caption “Mrs. T.” And demonstrated his marital status. This was unexpected for her fans and made her fans extremely happy. She also showed kindness herself and shared an emotional video of her reception, revealing the serendipitous circumstances that brought the couple together. If we talk about her husband David, not much information related to him has been revealed. Continue your reading…

Let us discuss Berla Mundi whose birth name is Berlinda Addardey but she is mostly known by her stage name. Born on 1 April 1988 and currently, she is 35 years old. She is a Ghanaian media personality, voice artist, and women’s advocate mostly popular as Miss Malaika and for co-hosting the 20th VGMA. She studied at Achimota School, University of Ghana and Ghana Institue of journalism. Her name is presently getting popularity for her wedding post. Many of her social media fans and netizens are sharing congrats message to her and expressing thier love for her wedding. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.