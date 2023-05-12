Best Hair Transplant Turkey: Sapphire Hair Clinic

Hair loss is a major issue for many people, and a hair transplant is a surefire way to manage baldness and recover your hairline. This procedure brings proven results and helps you get that natural look you’re looking for. If you are interested in giving it a shot, there’s no better place than Turkey, for several important reasons.

For one, Turkey is among the leading countries in medical tourism, and the hair transplant industry alone is worth over $2 billion. In fact, around a million people come to this country every year to undergo hair transplantation procedures, and there are plenty of positive reviews online.

If you’re thinking about visiting Turkey to get a hair transplant, you should be looking only for the best. Today we will help you learn more about what you can expect, how much it will cost you, and where to look for the best options.

Finding the top hair transplant clinics in Turkey

The transplant clinics in Turkey are some of the best in the world. Even though this is a great thing overall, finding the best one can be challenging because it requires a lot of research. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you to help you get the best hair transplant Turkey has to offer.

The Sapphire Hair Clinic is among the newest hair transplant clinics in the country, equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and run by professionals with over 20 years of experience. It’s located within the Medistanbul Hospital in Istanbul, one of the city’s most innovative hospital complexes.

The team consists of skilled and certified surgeons with the reputation of some of the best experts in their field. This hospital offers many medical services:

– Hair transplant procedures;

– Dental procedures;

– Heart transplants;

– Clinical surgeries.

The Sapphire Hair Clinic is a modern institution that cares for its patients’ experience with quality care, a comfortable environment, capable physicians, and the latest procedures. The clinic is a member of highly reputable organizations like FUE Europe, the World Fue Institute, and the Rhinoplasty Society of Europe.

How much does the best hair transplant in Turkey cost?

Even though Turkish hair transplants are some of the best in the world, they aren’t expensive. What’s the catch? There’s no catch. You can get the best care in the world at an affordable price. Hair transplants are complex medical procedures, and you can’t let anyone do it.

However, there’s a reason why Turkey can bring out the best of both sides. Hair Transplants in Turkey have lower costs and can price their services lower. The equipment, facilities, maintenance, and supplies costs are lower in Turkey than in Western countries.

At the same time, the wages in Turkey are lower, meaning that these clinics can offer the lowest hair transplant prices. A complete procedure costs roughly $2,700, while the same costs around $12,500 in the US. In Canada, the average price is $17,000, and a single procedure can cost over $20,000.

What to expect in your package

The top hair transplant clinics in Turkey will give you a complete package that simplifies the whole process. For example, the Sapphire Hair Clinic is among the best transplant clinics in Istanbul not only because you can get a high-quality hair transplant but also because of the added services:

– Post-procedure care and consults;

– All necessary medication that’s required before, during, and after the procedure;

– Booked flight with a ticket and transportation from the airport;

– Hotel accommodation with all the necessary amenities;

– Consultations before the surgery and a detailed guideline.

In other words, the whole process is streamlined – you just have to reach out and book a date that works for you, and everything else will be taken care of. You don’t have to consider transportation, accommodation, and added expenses when you go on your medical trip.

Hair transplant services at the Sapphire Hair Clinic

The Sapphire Hair Clinic offers DHI and FUE techniques. These two options are the latest methods that are used globally as a standard. At this clinic, you can get beard transplants, hair transplants, eyebrow transplants, infusion therapies, FUE transplants, DHI transplants, hair mesotherapy, and hair laser therapy.

Let’s learn more about these two methods and how they work so you can understand their differences and choose the option that works best for you.

DHI hair transplant procedure

The DHI transplant, or Direct Hair Implantation, is the latest method used for hair transplants. After the DHI procedure, patients have lower chances of getting scars, and they can expect natural results. The hair transplant physician works with specialized tools to remove individual follicles and put them within an implanter pen.

The follicles are then carefully added to the donor area. The specialist can carefully fill the balding area and create a natural look. They create channels and add implants simultaneously, but the procedure lasts longer and has a higher price.

FUE hair transplant procedure

FUE is short for Follicular Unit Extraction, which is the process of gathering follicular units directly from the scalp. They are gathered randomly from those areas that have a high volume of hair. Surgeons make tiny incisions in the scalp to extract hair.

At the Sapphire Hair Clinic, you can get the traditional FUE hair transplant and a Sapphire FUE transplant, which includes using sapphire blades for making incisions. The process is basically the same, but the Sapphire FUE method offers better results, more precision, and quicker recovery.

Conclusion

The Sapphire Hair Clinic offers some of the best hair transplants in the world. After the recovery period, you will get a completely natural look and cover all the bald spots thoroughly. They prioritize giving you a natural look and a complete transformation of your hairline while ensuring your safety.

If you’re still not convinced, they provide plenty of before and after images of satisfied patients. Check out the testimonials from previous patients and what experiences they’ve had.